EXPOSED: Identity of J6 Bomber DISCOVERED by FBI?! | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in under 10 minutes.

STORY 1:  FBI Linked J6 Pipe Bomber to Metro Card and License Plate of Former Government Official, But Barred Interviews and Diverted Investigation

STORY 2:  Megyn Kelly Thinks E. Jean Carroll May Have Just Handed the Election to Trump

STORY 3: AMERICAN JUSTICE: You Can Enter a Capitol Office and Film Yourself Having Gay Sex on a Table and Walk Free — But If You Walk In and Put Your Feet on a Desk You Get Four Years in Prison

STORY 4:  Secret Obama Memo Could Impact Jack Smith’s Classified Documents Case Against Trump

STORY 5:  Relative of Chiefs Fan Who Was Found Dead: ‘We All Know’ How They Died

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Elijah Shaffer

You can email Elijah Shaffer here, and read more of Elijah Shaffer's articles here.

 

