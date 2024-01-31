Megyn Kelly Thinks E. Jean Carroll May Have Just Handed the Election to Trump

E. Jean Carroll’s recent and gross appearance on the Rachel Maddow show where she fantasized about spending Trump’s money was an instructive moment.

It showed just how depraved the anti-Trump left can be as Carroll seemed to be celebrating with Maddow and guests joining in.

Megyn Kelly thinks it plays right into Trump’s hands.

RedState reports:

Megyn Kelly Thinks E. Jean Carroll’s Remarks on Maddow Show Could Hand Trump the Election As we reported, E. Jean Carroll was awarded more than $83 million as part of a defamation lawsuit by a New York jury on Friday. Victor Davis Hanson ripped the decision as an “embarrassing face” and former President Donald Trump vowed to appeal, saying there is “no longer justice in America.” As our sister site Townhall noted, when Carroll was interviewed by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America,” she said that she was going to use the money on “something Donald Trump hates.” She then suggested she would create a “fund for the women who have been sexually assaulted by Donald Trump.”… “I have such, such great ideas for all the good I’m going to do with this money,” she declared to Maddow. “First thing, you and I are going to go shopping. We’re going to get completely new wardrobes, new shoes.”… That reaction was not received well by many and some thought it might redound to the benefit of former President Donald Trump when you see such comments and laughter. Megyn Kelly thought it might hand Trump the election.

Here’s Megyn’s tweet:

This is the kind of clip that could win Trump the election. https://t.co/1tLsBAcWYO — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 30, 2024

Media critic Joe Concha commented:

If you needed any more proof this whole suit and verdict was a crock, here it is. And of course, Maddow still soaks it all up while not realizing how damaging this is. https://t.co/jrXBrP2XN0 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 30, 2024

The left is cheering this on, but most regular Americans see it as disgusting. It only makes Trump look more sympathetic.