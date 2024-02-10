EUROPEAN AGRICULTURAL REVOLT: Polish Farmers Blast ‘Weak’ Globalist Tusk Government, Demand EU Commissioner for Agriculture Resign

The European Agricultural Revolt is raging all across the old continent, and over a dozen countries have experienced – or are still experiencing – large protests by farmers, who are blocking highways and ports and in some cases, like France, dropping hay stacks and spraying manure at public buildings.

We have written at length here at TGP about the motive behind this uprising from the people who produce most of the food that Europe eats: the failing, crippling ‘green’ policies and regulations that make farming not viable and threaten to promote a manufactured famine in the region.

In some places, such as Poland, there is a big disconnect between the revolting farmers and the newly installed Globalist and Eurocentric government by Donald Tusk.

While Tusk’s government is a target for the protesters, other officials are also under fire, such as Polish EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski.

Reuters reported:

“Polish politicians called on the EU Commissioner for Agriculture to quit on Friday as farmers blocked roads across his home country Poland and at border crossings with Ukraine, kicking off a month-long general strike to protest against EU policies.”

Farmers in France, Belgium, Portugal, Greece, Spain, and Germany – among others – have also been protesting against ‘constraints placed on them by EU measure to tackle climate change’ as well as rising costs and what they say is unfair competition from abroad.’

“Polish farmers are angry about the impact of cheap food imports from neighboring Ukraine and what they say is the ‘passivity’ of their government. EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski came under fire from all sides. ‘There is a man in Europe who united all European and Polish farmers against the reform he proposed. This is Janusz Wojciechowski. Resign!’ said Deputy Prime Minister Wladysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.”

Commissioner Wojciechowski was also criticized by the very man who got him the job, the leader of the former ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party Jarosław Kaczynski, who said he would call the commissioner to ask him to quit.

“Elsewhere in central Europe, a farmers’ protest was taking place at the Zahony crossing on the border between Hungary and Ukraine.[…] Polish media said there were over 250 blockades across the country. Images showed convoys of tractors clogging roads and banners such as ‘Without us, you will be hungry, naked and sober’. ‘Today the whole of Europe is on fire. The Green Deal has arrived, which has destroyed our thinking about agriculture’, one of the protesters, Wieslaw Gryn, told private broadcaster TVN24 at the Hrubieszow border crossing. ‘We are not against pro-ecological solutions, but they must be agreed with farmers’.”

Politico reported:

"Farmers in Poland blockaded roads and major border crossings with Ukraine on Friday at the start of a month-long series of countrywide protests. The farmers demand a stop to imports of agricultural products from Ukraine and a halt to implementing EU green policies — echoing demands made at protests around Europe. They've also asked for more money for livestock farming. […] With only months left in his mandate, Wojciechowski has long been seen as a lame-duck commissioner after hitting the campaign trail in support of the failed bid by PiS to win a third term in a general election last fall. His repeated absences from Brussels led to criticism at the time that he was 'quiet quitting'. […] Wojciechowski on Thursday published an open letter on the X platform highlighting the actions he had taken to help farmers in Poland, including lobbying to curb imports of Ukrainian products and increasing funding for livestock farmers within the last reform of the Common Agricultural Policy."

