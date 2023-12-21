Polish PM Donald Tusk Ushers in EU Globalist Policies, Appoints LGBT Activist as ‘Minister of Family’, Shuts Down Opposition TV Channels

Tusk will import the same old EU unsuccessful policies into Poland as fast as he can.

As it was expected, after its inauguration as Polish Prime Minister, Globalist-liberal Donald Tusk moved to swiftly turn his country away from the populist-nationalist policies of the last 8 years, towards a vision of the world as espoused by Brussels.

European Conservative reported:

“Poland’s new Globalist government may be poised to fast-track the legalization of same-sex marriage, following a directive from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The Strasbourg-based ECHR issued their verdict on Tuesday, declaring that current Polish statutes, which recognize marriage as between a man and a woman, violate the ‘right to respect for private and family life’ outlined under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights in a six-to-one decision.

[…] This is not the first time the ECHR has been accused of meddling in the affairs of sovereign nations around LGBT issues. In 2010, the Court was instrumental in strong-arming the Italian government into recognizing same-sex partnerships.

The ruling on same-sex partnerships heralded by this week’s ECHR decision could be the opening salvo in a range of liberal policies to be enacted under the new Tusk government. The newly installed PM has said LGBT recognition would be a major symbolic victory over the old PiS regime despite Tusk having minimized abortion and other social issues during the campaign trail.”

This impetus is showing itself clearly in the choices for his cabinet.

Ukraine Watch, on Telegram, reported:

“Agnieszka Dziemianowicz-Bąk, an open supporter of the LGBT community, has been appointed as the new Minister of Family and Social Policy.

Well, if just recently the Pope, Francis, allowed Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples, then what can we say about Poland?

And, yes, pay attention to the minister’s position – Family and Social Policy! It’s like appointing a fox as the guardian of a henhouse.”

To implement his vision in a divided country – the outgoing nationalists of PiS were, after all the most voted party – Tusk will need to curb criticism in the media, so he moved to solidify his support, shaking up state media.

Some channels went off air, sparking outrage from nationalists.

Bloomberg reported:

“Culture Minister Bartłomiej Sienkiewicz dismissed executives at public media outlets on Wednesday, defying a group of Law & Justice politicians who staged an all-night protest at public television headquarters. The party, which lost October’s election, said the government’s decision was illegal.

The outcry highlights the uphill battle the new cabinet faces in trying to reverse the capture of state institutions by Law & Justice. International media rights groups have repeatedly accused Poland’s public broadcasters of bias and a failure to provide equal access to the pro-European opposition, which unexpectedly won elections two months ago.”

Tusk bragged that he would need “24 hours” to turn what he described as the ruling party television back into a public broadcaster.

About a hundred of PiS (Law & Justice) politicians have streamed through the television building.

“Parliament passed a resolution on Tuesday calling for extensive staff changes at state-controlled TV, radio stations and the PAP news agency. In response, a national media supervisory body, stacked with Law & Justice appointees, said there was no legal basis to make such changes.”

Former president of the European Council, Tusk was frequently shown in clips speaking in German, under allegations that he was doing Berlin’s bidding.

“’The public media as they exist in their current shape doesn’t deserve to be financed from the taxpayer’s pocket at all’, Tusk said. The government this week refused to allow state TV reporters to attend the premier’s conference.”

