Spanish Farmers Join the European Agricultural Revolt – Promised Concessions by the EU Have Not Stopped the Movement

The old continent is in a trance ahead of the June European Parliament elections, that are poised to give populist, right wingers more power than ever.

Add to that the fact that farmers are staging unprecedented protests all across the continent, from east to west, from north to south.

A non-exhausting list would include France, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Ireland, Italy, now Spain, and of course Belgium – with farmers converging to Brussels to protest in front of the European Parliament.

Such a threat to the Brussels bureaucracy it poises that Commission President Ursula von der Leyen appeared to cave big time to some of the farmers’ demands.

But meanwhile, the farmer revolt is still spreading like wild fire – now in Spain.

Spanish farmers today (6) blocked traffic on several highways and burned tires.

They join other European countries in protesting against high costs, bureaucracy, competition from non-EU nations and – MSM loves to forget that – the failed, crippling ‘green’ regulations.

Reuters reported:

“‘With different shades, in the whole of the EU, we have the same problems’, Donaciano Dujo, vice president of ASAJA, one the largest farmers associations in Spain, told national broadcaster TVE.

ASAJA and other associations had called for protests from Thursday, but many farmers took to the roads with their tractors on Tuesday, snarling traffic throughout the country from Seville and Granada in the south up to Girona near the French border, traffic authorities said.”

As it is the case everywhere else, authorities are scrambling to make some sort of concession to appease them.

“Spain’s Agriculture Ministry announced on Tuesday it would distribute an extra 269 million euros ($289 million) in aid to nearly 140,000 farmers to help alleviate the impact of the long-running drought and the war in Ukraine.”

14 highways in the regions of Catalonia, Andalusia, Castille-La Mancha and Valencia were blockaded.

“Farmers say demanding rules imposed on them by the EU to protect the environment make them less competitive than peers in other regions, such as Latin America or non-EU Europe.

‘We spend more time dealing with paperwork than in the field’, farmer Eva Garcia told Reuters in the northern city of Vitoria, adding that the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy was ‘choking us’.”

