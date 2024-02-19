DEVELOPING: WW3 WATCH: Houthis Sink British Ship in Red Sea, Shoot Down US Reaper Drone, Attack Two US Ships in Gulf of Aden: Report

*World War 3 Watch*

Iran-backed Houthis sunk a British ship in the Red Sea on Monday and attacked two US ships in the Gulf of Aden.

The US is also investigating a US Reaper drone that crashed in Yemen on Monday.

A spokesman for the Houthis claimed the $30 million unmanned US Reaper drone was shot down “with a suitable missile.”

BREAKING: Yemen’s Houthis have just released footage showing the downing of a second U.S. MQ-9 Reaper Drone as the Red Sea Crisis escalates. The $30 million American drone was shot down with a $10,000 missile. Simultaneously, a British cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden met a… pic.twitter.com/vcDa0oTCYr — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 19, 2024

According to reports: “The United Kingdom’s Maritime Trade Operations Agency (UKMTO) reported Monday that the Houthis sunk a ship traveling in the Red Sea , south of the port city of Mukha in Yemen. It is the the first time since the start of Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza that a crew had to abandon their ship because of the Houthis.”

“Yemen’s Houthi militants said on Monday they attacked two US ships, Sea Champion and Navis Fortuna, in the Gulf of Aden.” The Jerusalem Post reported.

“The targeting operation was carried out with a number of appropriate naval missiles, and the casualties were accurate and direct, thanks to God,” the group’s military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement.

This is what it looks like with a weak, mentally incapacitated and corrupt US president like Joe Biden in power.

Iran’s militants have launched over 200 attacks on US facilities in the Middle East while Joe Biden issues empty threats and bombs empty fields.

Earlier this month the US began retaliatory strikes in the Middle East after three American service members were killed in Jordan.

The three servicemembers killed in action were all members of the 718th Engineer Company, a reservist unit out of Fort Moore, Georgia.

The Pentagon released the names of three deceased servicemembers:

Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46 of Carrollton, GA

Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, GA

Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, Savannah, GA

Biden gave key Iranian military officials a warning before the US conducted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria so they were able to safely flee the region just in time.

Iran previously warned Joe Biden it would retaliate if he responded to the deadly drone attack on American service members.

Joe Biden was careful to avoid a direct conflict with the state of Iran after they warned him.

Meanwhile in Lebanon…

Israel launched airstrikes against targets in Southern Lebanon on Monday amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Israeli airstrike in the Sidon area, located in Lebanon. The area is considerably farther north than where the usual fighting has taken place. pic.twitter.com/Fnx7taqJ4V — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) February 19, 2024

Sleep well, America.