Uniparty Favorite Nikki Haley Becomes More and More Unlikeable by the Day – Now She’s Attacking and Smearing Trump for Having to Deal with 90+ Lawfare Indictments

Remember: When the tyrants come for you Nikki Haley WILL NEVER come to your defense. NEVER.

It’s been widely reported that Nikki Haley is funded by RINOs and Democrats. This goes way back to 2022 when she was collecting donations for her non-profit Stand for America.

In 2022 Nikki received a $1 million donation from Vivek and Lakshmi Garipalli, members of a New Jersey family that has donated large sums to Democrats.

Then in December 2023 it was revealed that billionaire Reid Hoffman, a mega-donor to Joe Biden and the Democrat Party, is throwing his support behind former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley in her bid for the presidency.

The Stand for America PAC, which backs Haley in the GOP primary, was approached by Hoffman in December about contributing a $250,000 donation to Haley’s campaign.

Nikki Haley is now attacking President Trump for being the victim of 90+ lawfare indictments.

Haley is blaming President Trump for New York state stealing $455 million from him for paying his loans off with interest in New York State.

It should be clear to everyone at this point that Nikki is only hanging around to hurt Trump and put Democrats back in office in 2024.

Here is Nikki Haley on X on Friday.

Nikki Haley: Donald Trump is going to spend more time in the courtroom than on the campaign trail & more money on legal fees than talking to voters. That chaos and baggage will lead to a Joe Biden victory in November & a President Kamala Harris.

Catturd2 has it right.

Catturd2: Nikki Halley will not protect you when their law fare comes for you – she’s already siding with the leftist commies. She’s so weak she can’t even fight it now – pitiful.