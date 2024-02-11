DEVELOPING: Shooting at Joel Osteen’s Houston Megachurch – One Dead, Two Injured (VIDEO)

A shooting was reported at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood megachurch in Houston on Sunday.

The female shooter wore a trench coat as she walked into the church with a rifle and claimed she had a bomb before she began shooting.

“We know God’s in control,” Joel Osteen said on Sunday.

Pastor Joel Osteen addresses media after shooting at Lakewood Church in Houston: “We don’t understand why these things happen, but we know God’s in control.” https://t.co/rzYNp0xEmk pic.twitter.com/r2uDjli4Ey — ABC News (@ABC) February 11, 2024

Video from inside the church at the time of the shooting was posted to social media.

WATCH:

The shooting at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church today…. A good guy with a gun stopped a bad guy today. Praying for the families involved. pic.twitter.com/ZFzSe5dA9E — James Owen (@realjamesowen1) February 11, 2024

One person is dead and two are injured according to ABC 13.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooter, a 35-year-old female who was accompanied by a child, is deceased.

The 5-year-old child is in critical condition. The other victim, a 57-year-old man, was shot in the leg.

Correction: shooter is down. But it does not appear that @HCSOTexas deputies fired shots; other agencies fired. We continue to assist in a methodical/thorough search of the complex. Media partner staging area: Richmond @ Timmons. #HouNews https://t.co/8eJ3EZTBx0 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 11, 2024

“HPD is responding to reports of a shooting at 3700 Southwest Freeway. This is an on-going, active scene.” Houston Police said.

Houston police asked the public to avoid the area.

HPD is responding to reports of a shooting at 3700 Southwest Freeway. This is an on-going, active scene. Please avoid the area. Additional information will be provided as it is available. #HouNews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 11, 2024

“There is an active situation involving shots fired at Lakewood. Law enforcement is on the scene,” Joel Osteen’s church said. “That is all the information we have at this time. Please pray for Lakewood and our community.”

There is an active situation involving shots fired at Lakewood. Law enforcement is on the scene.

That is all the information we have at this time. Please pray for Lakewood and our community. — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodchurch) February 11, 2024

ABC 13 reported:

Heavy police presence can be seen surrounding Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church after a deadly shooting in southwest Houston on Sunday, according to ABC13 sources. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to an active shooting at the megachurch near the Southwest Freeway shortly after 2 p.m. The 2 p.m. Spanish-speaking service was about to begin when chaos erupted. A witness told Eyewitness News that she heard several shots being fired while in the choir room. “The whole church started praying and declaring Jesus’ name,” she said. “I was like, ‘This might be the last time I get to pray, that I get to glorify the name of Jesus, so I’m going to do this.'”

Governor Abbott released a statement on the shooting.

Our hearts are with those impacted by today’s tragic shooting in Houston. Places of worship are sacred. I have spoken with Mayor Whitmire and offered the full support of Texas to bring this criminal to justice. Join Cecilia and me in praying for the Lakewood Church community. pic.twitter.com/OVr7pJ0g7Q — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 11, 2024

HPD Chief Troy Finner breaks down the shooting that occurred at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Texas.

WATCH:

HPD Chief Troy Finner breaks down the shooting that occurred at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Texas. He says the female shooter is deceased. A 5-year-old child is in critical condition, and a 57-year-old man was shot in the leg. pic.twitter.com/ILRsjDmb0p — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 11, 2024

Live coverage from Fox 26 Houston:

DEVELOPING…