DEVELOPING: Shooting at Joel Osteen's Houston Megachurch – One Dead, Two Injured (VIDEO)

A shooting was reported at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood megachurch in Houston on Sunday.

The female shooter wore a trench coat as she walked into the church with a rifle and claimed she had a bomb before she began shooting.

“We know God’s in control,” Joel Osteen said on Sunday.

Video from inside the church at the time of the shooting was posted to social media.

One person is dead and two are injured according to ABC 13.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooter, a 35-year-old female who was accompanied by a child, is deceased.

The 5-year-old child is in critical condition. The other victim, a 57-year-old man, was shot in the leg.

“HPD is responding to reports of a shooting at 3700 Southwest Freeway. This is an on-going, active scene.” Houston Police said.

Houston police asked the public to avoid the area.

“There is an active situation involving shots fired at Lakewood. Law enforcement is on the scene,” Joel Osteen’s church said. “That is all the information we have at this time. Please pray for Lakewood and our community.”

ABC 13 reported:

Heavy police presence can be seen surrounding Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church after a deadly shooting in southwest Houston on Sunday, according to ABC13 sources.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to an active shooting at the megachurch near the Southwest Freeway shortly after 2 p.m.

The 2 p.m. Spanish-speaking service was about to begin when chaos erupted. A witness told Eyewitness News that she heard several shots being fired while in the choir room.

“The whole church started praying and declaring Jesus’ name,” she said. “I was like, ‘This might be the last time I get to pray, that I get to glorify the name of Jesus, so I’m going to do this.'”

Governor Abbott released a statement on the shooting.

HPD Chief Troy Finner breaks down the shooting that occurred at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Texas.

Live coverage from Fox 26 Houston:

