UPDATE: Shooter at Joel Osteen’s Megachurch had Pro-Palestinian Message on Gun

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, a female shooter walked inside Joel Osteen’s Houston Lakewood megachurch and opened fire on Sunday.

The female shooter, who has yet to be identified, wore a trench coat and was armed with a rifle as she walked into the church alongside a five-year-old boy.

Now, ABC 13 News has reported the woman’s gun that was used in the shooting had a pro-Palestinian message on it.

The details regarding the message have yet to be released.

The woman who opened fire was shot and killed by two off-duty police officers attending the Sunday service at Lakewood.

Currently, the five-year-old boy who was with the woman is in critical condition after being shot, and a 57-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot in the leg.

