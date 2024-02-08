SUPREME COURT ORAL ARGUMENT AUDIO LIVE-FEED: Court Hears Oral Arguments in Trump Colorado Election Ballot Case – 10 AM ET Start Time

On Thursday at 10:00 AM Eastern the United States Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in President Donald Trump’s appeal of the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that restricts the Republican candidate from appearing on the state ballots based on their opinion of his role in the January 6, 2021 protests.
The far-left Colorado Supreme Court says, without evidence, that President Trump is not eligible to run again for president because he violated a provision in the 14th Amendment preventing those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.
The UPI reported:
Oral arguments will begin before the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday over former President Donald Trump’s ballot eligibility.
More than a month after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution disqualifies Trump from appearing on the ballot, the high court will take the first steps toward an ultimate decision.
The question at the center of the case is whether Trump’s actions leading up to and on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol should bar him from running for office again.
The Colorado Supreme Court agreed with a lower court judge that Trump engaged in an insurrection and incited the riot by “exhorting his supporters” with false claims about election fraud…
…Trump’s attorneys have argued that Section 3 does not apply to the office of the president. They also argued that Trump’s claims about the 2020 presidential election are protected speech and that he was acting in his role as president by investigating the results and validity of the election.
Trump’s appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court argues that Congress should determine a candidate’s eligibility.
“The question of eligibility to serve as president of the United States is properly reserved for Congress, not the state courts, to consider and decide,” Trump’s attorneys wrote. “By considering the question of President Trump’s eligibility and barring him from the ballot, the Colorado Supreme Court arrogated Congress’ authority.”
Despite the Colorado district court’s decision that Trump would remain on the ballot, he appealed that judge’s ruling that he incited and engaged in an insurrection.