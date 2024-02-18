Biden Suggests Ukraine is a Member of NATO in Shocking Remarks to Reporters (VIDEO)

*World War 3 Watch*

Joe Biden stopped to chat with reporters while he was out and about in Delaware on Saturday.

Biden suggested Ukraine is a member of NATO in shocking remarks to reporters.

“It’s about time we make sure that Congress come home and pass the legislation funding NATO,” Biden said of the Senate’s stalled foreign aid bill which includes billions of dollars for Ukraine.

Ukraine is NOT a member of NATO. Biden’s remarks are dangerous.

WATCH:

BIDEN (in Delaware): “It’s about time we make sure that Congress come home and pass the legislation funding NATO” pic.twitter.com/VAdPBt7ZSS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 18, 2024

Last week Republican Senators voted against advancing a compromised ‘border security bill’ that would have allocated more money to foreign countries while largely ignoring the US border.

The Senate’s $118.28 billion national security supplemental package allocated $60 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

Only $20.23 billion was allocated to secure the US border amid an unprecedented invasion of military-age males from Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and China.

After this bill failed to pass the Senate last week, Schumer rolled out another supplemental aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

The Senate early Tuesday passed Schumer’s supplemental aid package and allocated $95 billion to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. 22 Republicans voted in favor of giving foreign countries money while ignoring the crisis at the US border.

The $95 billion package died in the House. Speaker Johnson shut it down.

This prompted House Intel Chairman Mike Turner to sound the alarm on a vague ‘serious national security threat’ related to Russia.

The House Intel Committee made the announcement shortly after Speaker Mike Johnson shut down the Senate aid bill which allocated billions of dollars to Ukraine.

Mike Turner made the urgent announcement after he returned from a trip to Kiev where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about Congress’ funding bill.

Now Joe Biden is trying to put extra pressure on Speaker Johnson by suggesting Ukraine is a member of NATO.

Ukraine is not a member of NATO.

In fact Wikileaks cables showed NATO warnings before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The expansion of NATO in the region is what is causing Russia’s aggression and Joe Biden keeps throwing gasoline on the fire.