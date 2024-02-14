BREAKING: Leaks Reveal Mike Turner’s Alarm on ‘Serious National Security Threat’ Related to Russia – After Speaker Johnson Kills Senate Bill with Ukraine Aid

CONTEXT: MIKE TURNER JUST RETURNED FROM A TRIP TO KIEV WHERE HE MET WITH UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY.

House Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner on Wednesday morning desperately sounded the alarm on a vague ‘serious national security threat.’

According to a leak to CNN, the threat is “related to Russia.”

“Multiple sources familiar with the intelligence characterized it as “very sensitive,” CNN reported.

“One of the sources who has seen the intelligence confirmed that “it is, in fact, a highly concerning and destabilizing” Russian capability “that we were recently made aware of.”” the outlet reported.

The House Intel Committee made the announcement shortly after Speaker Mike Johnson shut down the Senate aid bill which allocated billions of dollars to Ukraine.

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday morning shut down the Senate’s foreign aid bill and blasted Joe Biden in a fiery press conference.

“The Republican-led House will not be jammed or forced into passing a foreign aid bill that was opposed by most Senate Republicans,” Speaker Johnson said Wednesday morning.

BREAKING: Speaker Johnson holds the line, shuts down the Senate foreign funding bill: “The Republican-led House will not be jammed or forced into passing a foreign aid bill that was opposed by most Senate Republicans. pic.twitter.com/g1iimurJF4 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 14, 2024

Last week Republican Senators voted against advancing a compromised ‘border security bill’ that would have allocated more money to foreign countries while largely ignoring the US border.

The Senate’s $118.28 billion national security supplemental package allocated $60 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

Only $20.23 billion was allocated to secure the US border amid an unprecedented invasion of military-age males from Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and China.

After this bill failed to pass the Senate last week, Schumer rolled out another supplemental aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

The Senate early Tuesday passed Schumer’s supplemental aid package and allocated $95 billion to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. 22 Republicans voted in favor of giving foreign countries money while ignoring the crisis at the US border.

The $95 billion package died in the House. Speaker Johnson shut it down.

All of a sudden there is a national security threat related to Russia and Mike Turner is sounding the alarm.

THE TIMING IS SUSPICIOUS.

Last Friday Chairman Mike Turner traveled to Kiev to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The United States is working diligently in the House of Representatives and the Senate to secure the funding that is necessary in 2024,” Turner told reporters at a presser in Kiev last week.

Two days ago after returning from a trip to Kiev, Rep. Mike Turner aggressively pushed Mike Johnson to step it up and bring the senate aid bill to the floor for a vote ASAP.

“We have to get this done,” Mike Turner said on Monday claiming there was not a moment to spare because Ukraine is running out of munitions. “This is no longer an issue of, ‘When do we support Ukraine?’ If we do not move, this will be abandoning Ukraine.”

“The speaker will need to bring it to the floor,” he said.

Mike Turner didn’t get his Ukraine funding so now he’s putting pressure on Speaker Johnson by urgently announcing there is a national security threat related to Russia.