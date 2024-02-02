Biden Puts His Foot in His Mouth, Then Lies About Football Skills in Remarks to Auto Workers in Detroit (VIDEO)

Joe Biden traveled to Metro Detroit to deliver remarks to United Auto Workers in Warren in his first 2024 campaign stop in Michigan.

About 200 protestors lined the street near a United Auto Workers hall in Warren chanting, “Biden, Biden, you can’t hide. Stop funding genocide!”

UAW boss Shawn Fain introduced Joe Biden at UAW union hall. Biden looked around confused.

Biden put his foot in his mouth as he delivered remarks to the union workers.

He told the union workers he “got through school” because of the “largest GM facility and the largest Chrysler facility outside of Detroit.”

Both of these facilities closed on Biden’s watch in Washington – as a US Senator and as Vice President.

Biden also told the union workers he was the “runner-up in state championship football scoring.”

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies (he has many).

Joe Biden actually finished fifth in the “conference scoring race,” according to the Daily Pennsylvanian.

