Protestors Line the Street to Greet Joe Biden in Detroit; Police in Riot Gear Arrive (VIDEO)

Protestors lined the street near a United Auto Workers hall in Warren chanting, “Biden, Biden, you can’t hide. Stop funding genocide!”

Joe Biden traveled to Detroit, Michigan on Thursday to make his first 2024 campaign stop in the Great Lakes State.

Biden will deliver remarks at an event hosted by the United Auto Workers Union just one week after he received an endorsement from the UAW.

Pro-Hamas protestors demanded an Israel-Hamas ceasefire ahead of Joe Biden’s arrival.

Police presence increased and officers arrived in riot gear ahead of Biden’s arrival.

Biden spent the first part of his visit in Metro Detroit shuffling around a black-owned sports bar.

The diners seemed completely uninterested in Joe Biden.

