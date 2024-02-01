Protestors Line the Street to Greet Joe Biden in Detroit; Police in Riot Gear Arrive (VIDEO)

by

Protestors lined the street near a United Auto Workers hall in Warren chanting, “Biden, Biden, you can’t hide. Stop funding genocide!”

Joe Biden traveled to Detroit, Michigan on Thursday to make his first 2024 campaign stop in the Great Lakes State.

Biden will deliver remarks at an event hosted by the United Auto Workers Union just one week after he received an endorsement from the UAW.

Pro-Hamas protestors demanded an Israel-Hamas ceasefire ahead of Joe Biden’s arrival.

WATCH:

Police presence increased and officers arrived in riot gear ahead of Biden’s arrival.

WATCH:

Biden spent the first part of his visit in Metro Detroit shuffling around a black-owned sports bar.

The diners seemed completely uninterested in Joe Biden.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.