JUST IN: House to Vote on Mayorkas Impeachment Resolution After GOP Reps. Tom McClintock, Ken Buck, and Mike Gallagher Voted No Last Week – Tiebreaker Rep. Steve Scalise Has Returned to Vote YES

House Republicans are expected to bring another vote to the floor on the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) confirmed this news on X, saying, “Time to hold this crook accountable for the American people!”

Tonight, the House will impeach Mayorkas for his role in the invasion at our southern border and being willfully derelict in his duties. Mayorkas has released more than 6.2 million illegals into our communities, he has lied, he has violated 10 laws passed by Congress, and he… — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) February 13, 2024

The resolution, H. Res. 863, accuses Secretary Mayorkas of high crimes and misdemeanors, setting the stage for a contentious vote in the House of Representatives.

Specifically, the two articles contained in the resolution accuse Mayorkas of “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” in enforcing border policy and “breach of public trust.”

Biden and Mayorkas opened the border on day one and are using US tax dollars to feed, clothe, house, and transport millions of illegal aliens across the entire country. They are aiding and abetting an invasion against the American people.

However, three RINO Congressmen didn’t see it that way and bailed Mayorkas out last week.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA), Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), and Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) joined the Democrats, leading to a tie vote in last week’s attempt to impeach Mayorkas.

House Republican Leader Steve Scalise was absent last week but has returned to the Capitol. Scalise has said that he will vote yes to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas.

House Speaker Mike Johnson celebrated his return with a selfie on X:

We’re grateful the House will be welcoming back this week my good brother and fellow Louisianan @SteveScalise, who is now in complete remission from cancer. Steve is a fighter and God has answered our prayers. Looking forward to having him back in the trenches this week! pic.twitter.com/ciMzrgLAxI — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 12, 2024

PBS reports,

Having failed to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas the first time, House Republicans are determined to try again Tuesday, but it’s not at all certain the do-over vote will produce a better tally after last week’s politically embarrassing setback. The evening vote is expected to be tight with Speaker Mike Johnson’s threadbare GOP majority unable to handle many defectors or absences in the face of staunch Democratic opposition to impeaching Mayorkas, the first Cabinet secretary facing charges in nearly 150 years. Despite the expected arrival of Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who will bolster the GOP numbers after being away from Washington for cancer care, even one other missing or weather-delayed lawmaker could imperil the Mayorkas impeachment. If the vote pushes later into the week, the outcome of Tuesday’s special election in New York to replace ousted Rep. George Santos could tip the balance further. Johnson posted a fists-clenched photo with Scalise, announcing his remission from cancer, saying, “looking forward to having him back in the trenches this week!”

The Gateway Pundit will provide live footage and updates on the impeachment vote, which is expected at around 6:30 pm ET.