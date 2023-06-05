HUGE: Postal Service Releases Final Report – Contract Driver Jesse Morgan Vindicated – Report CONFIRMS He Hauled Trailer of Ballots from NY to PA in Late October 2020

As The Gateway Pundit reported in 2020, election fraud whistleblowers came forward in December following the controversial election, including one who witnessed the shipping of an estimated 144,000-288,000 completed ballots across three state lines on October 21.

The new information was made public at a press conference by the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, a national constitutional litigation organization.

The Amistad Project said that they have sworn declarations that state over 300,000 ballots are at issue in Arizona, 548,000 in Michigan, 204,000 in Georgia, and over 121,000 in Pennsylvania.

They claim that their evidence reveals multi-state illegal efforts by USPS workers to influence the election in at least three of six swing states.

The whistleblower statements include potentially hundreds of thousands of completed absentee ballots being transported across three state lines, and a trailer filled with ballots disappearing in Pennsylvania.

Attorney Phil Kline said, “130,000 to 280,000 completed ballots for the 2020 general election were shipped from Bethpage, NY, to Lancaster, PA, where those ballots and the trailer in which they were shipped disappeared.”

Truck driver Jesse Morgan was present at the press conference and spoke for 9 minutes about his unbelievable ordeal. Morgan was tasked with delivering completed ballots to Pennsylvania from New York State.

Jesse Morgan: In total I saw 24 gaylords, or large cardboard containers of ballots, loaded into my trailer. These gaylords contained plastic trays, I call them totes or trays of ballots stacked on top of each other. All the envelopes were the same size. I saw the envelopes had return addresses… They were complete ballots.”

Jesse went on to say that he sat in Harrisburg for hours, and when he was told to leave, the supervisor at the post office would not give him a slip or an overtime slip so he could get paid. Jesse said the manager-supervisor was “kinda rude.”

Jesse’s testimony revealed that United States Post Office employees were in on the conspiracy to steal the votes.

The Gateway Pundit later discovered that rather than investigate this massive alleged crime, US Attorney General Bill Barr called up investigator Tony Shaffer and KILLED the investigation! He never lifted a finger to investigate this enormous act of election fraud!

In June 2022 The Gateway Pundit reported that the United States Postal Service investigated the allegations by the truck drivers – but they would NOT release their report.

Now this- The American Thinker published a report this weekend. The USPS finally released their report on the accusations of truck drivers hauling completed ballots across state lines into Pennsylvania before election day!

Jesse Morgan was exonerated. No wonder they hid this for a year!

The USPS is running ballots!

Via Joe Fried at American Thinker.

You might think that this is a yarn that Morgan made up, but you’d be wrong. In its highly-redacted “Closing Memorandum,” the Post Office Inspector General (OIG) does not deny that Morgan was a subcontractor truck driver who took mail from Bethpage to Harrisburg, and then to Lancaster. The OIG claims that Morgan identified the wrong trailer number, and that his estimate of ballots could be much lower. In the document, the OIG acknowledges that a contractor in Rochester, New York printed 650,000 general election ballots that went to Pennsylvania. Of the total, 450,000 went to Philadelphia County and 200,000 went to Chester County. In explaining how the printing company delivered the ballots to the Pennsylvania counties, the OIG states: Trending: WaPo: Owner of the Cessna Aircraft Confirms “Entire Family” was Aboard on the Plane that Crashed in Virginia – Pilot “Passed Out” [Redacted name of printing company] explained, but could not confirm, the ballots for both PA BOEs [Pennsylvania Boards of Elections] were most likely delivered to those respective locations by their delivery trucks, or entered in the mail stream locally in Rochester, NY (emphasis added). So, after more than a year of investigation, the Post Office IG was still not sure if the two batches of printed ballots were shipped into Pennsylvania in trucks owned by the printing company, or were taken to Rochester-area post offices to be delivered in government trucks. Wouldn’t the Post Office know whether or not it delivered the 650,000 ballots?

Mark Mendlovitz has more:

2) …his integrity & bringing his past into the discussion, bcuz it couldn’t refute his charges.

The Post Office IG quietly commissioned an investigation, which apparently was completed over a year ago but was just released, for some mysterious reasons. The report is heavily… — Mark Mendlovitz (@MendlovitzMark) June 4, 2023

4) …of ballots in a critical swing state, now officially confirmed by the Post Office OIG, be of concern to anybody but “MAGA conspiracy nuts?”) It would be a real shame if Congress (@RepBryanSteil) were to call the USPS IG & Jesse Morgan himself to testify on this matter… — Mark Mendlovitz (@MendlovitzMark) June 4, 2023

6) P.S. Given that we know the trailer went missing with hundreds of thousands of ballots, can anyone now claim that

end-to-end chain of custody of ballots, from printing to final counting, is not critical or that it was maintained here? — Mark Mendlovitz (@MendlovitzMark) June 4, 2023

Here is a copy of the report.