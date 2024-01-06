WATCH: Trump Responds to Biden’s ‘Fearmongering’ January 6 Speech

Donald Trump has responded to Joe Biden’s speech in which he discussed January 6 and described the former president as a “clear threat to democracy.”

Biden spoke in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, earlier on Friday, and Trump later spoke in Sioux Center, Iowa.

During Biden’s speech, he claimed that “democracy is on the ballot.”

"We must be clear: democracy is on the ballot!"

“Today we are here to answer the most important of questions: Is democracy still America’s sacred cause” Biden said. “This isn’t rhetorical, academic, or hypothetical. Whether democracy is still America’s sacred cause is the most urgent question of our time. It is what the 2024 election is all about.”

Biden also spoke about January 6 at length and referred to Trump as a “dictator.”

Joe Biden is calling Trump a "dictator" while simultaneously supporting his chief political opponent getting kicked off the ballot

Trump responded by calling Biden’s speech a “pathetic fearmongering campaign event” and said that the Democrat is railing on about “democracy” because he can’t hit him on any other issue.

“Our military leaders have gone woke and we’re teetering on the brink of World War III. And I am the only candidate in this race who’s up to the task of saving America from every single Biden disaster, starting on day one.”

"Our military leaders have gone woke and we're teetering on the brink of World War III. And I am the only candidate in this race who's up to the task of saving America from every single Biden disaster, starting on day one."

Biden’s approval rating has long been on a downward spiral, but has been plummeting for the last several weeks.

“Joe Biden’s record is an unbroken streak of weakness, incompetence, corruption and failure. Other than that he’s doing quite well,” Trump said, mocking Biden’s stutter.

Trump responds to Biden's speech by claiming that Biden stuttered through it. He then does his impression of people who stutter

Trump’s Biden impersonation drew laughs from the crowd.

“Biden, if you take a look at what he’s doing on the border or inflation, or our military, that horrible day in Afghanistan, you look at what he’s done with energy,” Trump continued. “All throughout the world, we’re an embarrassment as a country. We’ve become an embarrassment as a country.”