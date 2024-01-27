WATCH LIVE: 4 PM ET – President Trump Speaks at Las Vegas Rally Ahead of February 8 Nevada Caucus

President Trump is set to speak at 1 pm PST during a Commit to Caucus Rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of the state’s February 8 primary caucuses.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Trump’s massive landslide victory in the first in the nation Iowa caucus earlier this month and his win in New Hampshire’s primary last week. Both states were called early in the night for Trump. The mainstream media, including the Associated Press, even called the Iowa caucuses for Trump just 30 minutes after they began.

As Wayne Root put it, “It’s all downhill from here for Nikki. Up next are the biggest humiliations of her life- in Nevada and her home state of South Carolina.”

AP reports,

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A thinned-out primary field and a group of Nevada Republicans loyal to Donald Trump have put the former president on an easy path to sweep the state’s Republican delegates and made the third state in the GOP primary calendar a national non-factor. Nevada will have two contests in February. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will run in the Feb. 6 primary that the Nevada secretary of state is required to operate. Trump will run instead in the Feb. 8 caucuses operated by the state Republican Party, which has decided that only its caucuses will count for the purposes of awarding delegates.

The Republican Primary in South Carolina is on February 24.

The doors at the Big League Dreams baseball complex opened at 9 am PST. Lines with thousands of supporters waiting for entry are wrapped around the sporting complex.

Great day for some softball but everyone’s here in Vegas to see Trump – even Elvis! pic.twitter.com/ESw18ZDnH0 — Jordan Conradson (@ConradsonJordan) January 27, 2024

President Trump is expected to take the stage at 4 pm ET.

Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: