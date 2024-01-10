WATCH LIVE @ 10 AM ET: House Homeland Security Committee to Hold Impeachment Hearing Against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

The US House Homeland Security Committee will hold a hearing with the full committee today after the House voted in November to refer articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

House Republicans last week started new impeachment proceedings against Mayorkas for his handling of the ongoing southern border crisis.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Senator David Marshall introduced a vote of no confidence resolution against Mayorkas in the Senate on Tuesday as the House ramps up proceedings to impeach the criminal Homeland Security Secretary for violating his oath and fostering a historic border crisis.

More than 11 million illegals, who are mainly military-age males and include many known or suspected terrorists, have invaded the US on Joe Biden’s watch. More than 300,000 illegal aliens crossed over the US border in December alone, according to Customs and Border Protection. And these are just the number they’re admitting to. It is likely FAR more.

Seventeen illegals who are on the FBI’s terror watchlist were encountered in November alone, according to data from Customs and Border Protection. How many more have slipped through the cracks with the other 11 million illegal aliens?

Via House Homeland Security Committee:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark E. Green, MD (R-TN) announced a full committee hearing on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, to evaluate the impacts on the country of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ failed leadership and his refusal to enforce the laws passed by Congress. Read the interim reports on Mayorkas’ dereliction of duty, unprecedented cartel control of the Southwest border, the human and financial costs of the crisis, and the waste and abuse of taxpayer dollars. The Committee also released an appendix containing excerpts from transcribed interviews with eight U.S. Border Patrol chief patrol agents and one deputy chief patrol agent responsible for sectors along the Southwest border here. These interviews reveal Mayorkas’ failure to enforce the laws of the United States and instead implementing policies that have caused and perpetuated this immigration crisis. “For almost three years, the American people have demanded an end to the unprecedented crisis at the Southwest border, and they have also rightly called for Congress to hold accountable those responsible,” Chairman Green said. “That’s why the House Committee on Homeland Security led a comprehensive investigation into the causes, costs, and consequences of this crisis. Our investigation made clear that this crisis finds its foundation in Secretary Mayorkas’ decision-making and refusal to enforce the laws passed by Congress, and that his failure to fulfill his oath of office demands accountability. The bipartisan House vote in November to refer articles of impeachment to my Committee only served to highlight the importance of our taking up the impeachment process—which is what we will begin doing next Wednesday.” DETAILS: WHAT: A House Committee on Homeland Security hearing entitled, “Havoc in the Heartland: How Secretary Mayorkas’ Failed Leadership Has Impacted the States.” DATE: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 TIME: 10:00 AM ET LOCATION: 310 Cannon House Office Building WITNESSES: The Honorable Austin Knudsen

Attorney General, State of Montana The Honorable Gentner Drummond

Attorney General, State of Oklahoma The Honorable Andrew Bailey

Attorney General, State of Missouri Frank O. Bowman, III

Professor Emeritus of Law, University of Missouri School of Law Witness testimony will be added here. The hearing will be livestreamed on YouTube and the Committee’s website.

Watch live below: