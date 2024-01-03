BREAKING: House Republicans to Begin Impeachment Proceedings Against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Over Border Crisis

Republicans will be starting the new year by launching impeachment proceedings against a Biden regime official.

CNN revealed Wednesday that the House Committee on Homeland Security has decided to start impeachment proceedings against radical Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his handling of the ongoing southern border crisis created by the regime.

A committee spokesperson provided the following statement to CNN:

The House Committee on Homeland Security has conducted a comprehensive investigation into Secretary Mayorkas’ handling of, and role in, the unprecedented crisis at the Southwest border for nearly a year. Following the bipartisan vote in the House to refer articles of impeachment against the secretary to our Committee, we will be conducting hearings and taking up those articles in the coming weeks.

This news comes after border officials revealed that over 302,000 people crossed the border illegally in December. The Mail notes this is the highest monthly total recorded in American history.

The Daily Mail reported the first impeachment hearing into Mayorkas will be held next week. Of course, circumstances can always change.

Instead of taking responsibility for his failures in controlling America’s border with Mexico, Mayorkas went on MSNBC Wednesday and blamed “climate change” for the illegal crossings.

WATCH:

“Border Patrol, in the month of December, processed more migrants entering the United States illegally than any month in the history of that agency. Why is that happening?” MAYORKAS: “Climate change” pic.twitter.com/HOXFzyNSx0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 3, 2024

During an interview with CNN, DHS spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg blasted the GOP for moving ahead with Mayorkas impeachment.

There is no valid basis to impeach Secretary Mayorkas, as senior members of the House majority have attested, and this extreme impeachment push is a harmful distraction from our critical national security priorities. Secretary Mayorkas and the Department of Homeland Security will continue working every day to keep Americans safe.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, eight cowardly House Republicans voted to shelve Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Articles of Impeachment against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas back in November, killing impeachment efforts then.

It remains to be seen whether the second attempt will be the charm.

This is a developing story and will be updated.