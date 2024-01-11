VIDEO: Jill Biden Says Republicans ‘Horrible’ For Showing Naked Hunter Photos and Provides Laughable Defense of Her Husband’s Age During Softball Interview with MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski

Jill Biden went on MSNBC to sit down for a softball interview with Mika Brzezinski, which was broadcast on Morning Joe Thursday morning.

During the discussion, she became notably triggered when talking about how “horrible” House Republicans were treating her corrupt son Hunter especially when they showed naked pictures of him during hearings. She also attempted to gaslight America with a laughable defense of her decrepit husband Joe’s age.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Cristina Laila also revealed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) held up explicit photos of Hunter Biden’s sex acts during an IRS whistleblower hearing back in July 2023.

MTG brought the receipts showcasing Hunter Biden’s criminal behavior with prostitutes, possibly involving him in human trafficking violations. She proceeded to show them again on Wednesday.

Brzezinski started by asking Jill how she is handling the GOP’s treatment of Hunter, including showing these pictures during “vulnerable moments.” Jill responded by insulting the Republicans while claiming without evidence that their treatment of Hunter was hurting her grandchildren.

According to Jill, it is the GOP’s fault Hunter was broadcasting his naked body for the world to see and taking millions of dollars from China.

"What they are doing to Hunter is cruel." — @FLOTUS on Hunter Biden's strength and his mistreatment by the GOP WATCH MORE: https://t.co/wfaBZUMbeN pic.twitter.com/hyI5DlQoGy — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) January 11, 2024

BRZEZINSKI: How have you been coping personally with the onslaught of accusations against your husband and your family, including and especially Hunter, the focus of the House Oversight Committee hearing, holding him in contempt, obsessing over him, showing pictures of him during vulnerable moments… BIDEN: Horrible! BRZEZINSKI: In his battle with addiction on the floor of the House? This would crush any family. BIDEN: Mika, I think what they are doing to Hunter is cruel. And I’m really proud of how Hunter has rebuilt his life after addiction. You know, I love my son. And it’s had — it’s hurt my grandchildren. And that’s what I’m so concerned about, that it’s affecting their lives as well.

The “First Lady” went on to laughably defend her husband’s age as an “asset” despite all obvious evidence to the contrary. This is the same man who struggles to complete basic sentences, is unaware of his surroundings, and trips over his feet in public.

"His age is an asset… he is the right person for the job at this moment." EXCLUSIVE: @FLOTUS Jill Biden speaks to @morningmika on @morning_joe about voter concerns about the president's age. https://t.co/cqAN0DHEMF pic.twitter.com/G5SdOhBZVb — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 11, 2024