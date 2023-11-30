GOP Oversight Committee: Money Laundering Investigator Sounded the Alarm on Hunter Biden’s ‘Erratic Payments’ From China in 2018

House Oversight Committee Republicans on Wednesday released a 2018 email from a money laundering investigator highlighting ‘erratic payments’ Hunter Biden received from China.

A money laundering investigator in 2018 said no obvious services were rendered related to the millions of dollars being funneled to investment vehicles connected to Hunter Biden.

“Since the initial funding of $5,000,000.00 from Northern International Capital Holdings (HK) Limited on 08/08/17 as a business loan, it was noted that there was no loan agreement document submitted,” the bank investigator wrote. “These payments were indicated as management fees and reimbursements.”

“We find it unusual that approximately 58% of the funds were transferred to the law firm in a few months and the frequency of payments appear erratic,” the investigator wrote. “It was also previously indicated that HUDSON WEST III LLC does not currently have any investment projects at this time, which raises further concerns as millions in fees are being paid but does not appear to have any services rendered by Owasco PC.”

“Furthermore, there has been negative news regarding the beneficial owner of Owasco PC, Robert Hunter Biden (son of former U.S. Vice President- Joe Biden) regarding allegations by his ex-wife that there were financial concerns about his extravagant spending on his own interests (drugs, strip clubs, prostitutes, etc.) which may put his family in a deep financial hole,” the investigator wrote.

BREAKING In a 2018 email, a bank flagged serious concerns about the China money Hunter Biden received – $40,000 of which ultimately landed in Joe Biden's bank account. In the email, the bank's money laundering investigator highlighted: – Erratic Payments – No Obvious…

Earlier this month House Oversight Chairman Jim Comer identified how Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered China money.

Hunter Biden used his father as leverage when he threatened a Chinese associate to pay up or face consequences.

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my directions. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father,” Hunter said in the summer of 2017 to Chinese business associate Henry Zhao.

Comer said Hunter Biden “extorted” the Chinese associate when he threatened him to cough up the $5 million payment or else!

BREAKING We’ve followed the money and identified how Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered China money.

@RepJamesComer lays out the money trail.

Earlier this week Hunter Biden’s attorneys agreed to sit before Chairman James Comer’s House Oversight and Reform Committee, but only if it was in public.

This was after Hunter Biden was subpoenaed by the committee earlier this month.