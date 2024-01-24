Victor Reacts: Texas Won’t Back Down! Showdown Brews at the Border (VIDEO)

Don’t mess with Texas. The Lone Star state is not backing down as the Biden régime does everything in their power to facilitate a foreign invasion.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit,

The US Supreme Court on Monday sided with the Biden Regime and allowed Border Patrol agents to remove razor wire installed on the Texas-Mexico border. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) previously installed about 30 miles of razor wire at the Texas-Mexico border near Eagle Pass to stop the flood of illegal aliens being let in by the Biden administration. The Texas National Guard on Tuesday responded to the Supreme Court’s order allowing the Biden Regime to cut/remove razor wire installed along the southern border by installing more razor wire.

Governor Greg Abbott has doubled down, releasing a statement rebuking the “lawless” president.

BREAKING: Texas Governor Greg Abbott has released a statement outlining states’ rights to constitutional self-defense when dealing with a “lawless president”: “James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and the other visionaries who wrote the U.S. Constitution foresaw that States… pic.twitter.com/9ZmJQFjibn — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 24, 2024

A nation without borders is no nation at all. Texas must hold the line as our rogue executive attempts to undermine our Constitution and national security.