Victor Reacts: Texas Won’t Back Down! Showdown Brews at the Border (VIDEO)

Don’t mess with Texas. The Lone Star state is not backing down as the Biden régime does everything in their power to facilitate a foreign invasion.

The US Supreme Court on Monday sided with the Biden Regime and allowed Border Patrol agents to remove razor wire installed on the Texas-Mexico border.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) previously installed about 30 miles of razor wire at the Texas-Mexico border near Eagle Pass to stop the flood of illegal aliens being let in by the Biden administration.

The Texas National Guard on Tuesday responded to the Supreme Court’s order allowing the Biden Regime to cut/remove razor wire installed along the southern border by installing more razor wire.

Governor Greg Abbott has doubled down, releasing a statement rebuking the “lawless” president.

A nation without borders is no nation at all. Texas must hold the line as our rogue executive attempts to undermine our Constitution and national security.

Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. Victor is the author of the book "Conservative Prudence." He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” podcast. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country.

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

