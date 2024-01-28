IT WAS A UNITED FRONT… Trump’s Legal Team Reveals Shocking ‘Conflict of Interest’ in E. Jean Carroll Case: Judge Lewis Kaplan and E. Jean Carroll’s Lawyer Roberta Kaplan Worked Together at Same Law Firm — Judge Allegedly Served as Mentor

The legal team of former President Donald Trump is set to challenge the ridiculous $83.3 million jury verdict in the defamation case brought by nutcase E. Jean Carroll.

The basis of their appeal, as revealed to The New York Post, hinges on an alleged “conflict of interest” involving Manhattan federal Judge Lewis Kaplan and Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan.

Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, expressed shock upon learning that both Judge Kaplan and Roberta Kaplan, who are not related, previously worked together at the same prestigious law firm in the early 1990s.

This connection was uncovered by The Post columnist Charles Gasparino, following a tip that Judge Kaplan was once a mentor to Roberta Kaplan.

According to The Post, Judge Kaplan and Roberta Kaplan were employed at Paul, Weiss, Rifkin, Wharton & Garrison in the early 1990s.

Judge Kaplan served as a partner until his appointment to the federal bench in 1994, while Roberta Kaplan worked there until 2016 before founding her own firm, Kaplan Hecker & Fink.

The New York Post reported:

Roberta Kaplan worked at Paul, Weiss Rifkin, Wharton & Garrison in Midtown from 1992 to 2016, before leaving to become a founding partner of Kaplan Hecker & Fink, according to her LinkedIn page. During her early years at Paul Weiss, she worked as associate of the firm at the same time as Judge Kaplan, who was a partner there until 1994 when he was appointed to the federal bench by then-President Bill Clinton. Zak Sawyer, a rep for Roberta Kaplan, insisted no conflict exists. “They overlapped for less than two years in the early 1990s at a large law firm when he was a senior partner and she was a junior associate and she never worked for him,” said Sawyer, who declined to provide further comment. But a former Paul Weiss partner who asked not to be named said like all associates at the firm, Roberta Kaplan did her best to distinguish herself before partners, including Lewis Kaplan. “Lew was like her mentor,” claimed the former partner.

Habba criticized the lack of disclosure of this past professional relationship, calling it “insane” and “incestuous,” and a potential violation of judicial ethics rules.

“This is news to us,” said Habba. “We are going to include this in our appeal and take appropriate measures. The fact it wasn’t disclosed is an ethics violation.”

On Friday, a jury ordered Donald Trump to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll over defamatory remarks he made about her while he was president in response to her rape accusation.

It should be noted that the President of the United States has a degree of immunity while in office.

“If immunity is not granted to a president, every president that leaves office will be immediately indicted by the opposing party. Without complete immunity, a president of the United States would not be able to properly function!” President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The damages awarded included $18.3 million in compensatory damages and $65 million in punitive damages.

Last year, Judge Kaplan found Trump’s appeal in one of Carroll’s defamation lawsuits to be “frivolous.”

This appeal was against a decision that denied Trump absolute presidential immunity for calling Carroll a liar.

Kaplan’s ruling emphasized that Trump provided no substantial reason to suggest he would succeed on appeal and certified the appeal as frivolous.

Judge Kaplan has allowed E. Jean Carroll to sue President Trump for alleged rape. A case President Trump has adamantly denied.

Here’s what you need to know about E. Jean Carroll, that was previously reported here on The Gateway Pundit. Most of these information were deemed “inadmissible” by the judge per John LeFevre:

She couldn’t recall the date, month, season, or year the incident happened

She never told anyone about it, despite being publicly obsessed with her own sexuality

The dress she claims to have been wearing didn’t exist at the time

Her description of the dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman was inaccurate, making her sequence of events impossible

Her lawsuit was bankrolled by Jeffrey Epstein pal and Democrat (and Nikki Haley) mega-donor Reid Hoffman

Democrats created a law (The Adult Survivors Act in 2022) to enable her lawsuit to proceed

Her accusation is the exact plotline of an episode of Law & Order (one of her “favorite shows”)

Trump’s Apprentice was also one of her favorite shows

She has a history of falsely accusing men of rape, including Les Moonves

She told Anderson Cooper, “most people think of rape as being sexy. Think of the fantasies.”

She made a career promoting promiscuity, even writing glowingly of sexual assault and naming her cat Vagina

Carroll’s interviews on TV, social media posts, and inconsistent information concerning her allegations should have been enough to throw out any case, but not with Judge Kaplan. It’s against President Trump.