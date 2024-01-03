Trump Asks US Supreme Court to Overturn Colorado Decision to Remove Him From 2024 Ballot

President Trump asked the US Supreme Court to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to bar him from the 2024 ballot.

The Colorado Supreme Court last month disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot.

All 7 Colorado Supreme Court justices were appointed by Democrats – 3 of the justices dissented to the ruling.

Here are the four that voted in favor of banning Trump from the 2024 ballot:

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

The state’s high court stayed their ruling and left room for an appeal. The ruling was set to go into effect on January 4, 2024, however, Trump will remain on the ballot pending appeal.

President Trump also appealed Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ 2024 ballot ban to the state superior court.

The US Constitution has three requirements to be president:

Be a natural-born citizen of the United States.

Be at least 35 years old.

Have been a resident of the United States for 14 years.

A few disgruntled Democrat voters, left-leaning lawyers and radical justices cannot determine whether a person can run for president.