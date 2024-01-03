SUCH TOTAL BS! DOJ Recommends JUST 6 MONTHS PRISON TIME for Ray Epps – Because He “Cooperated with the FBI and Congress!”

The Department of Justice has recommended just six months of prison time for insurrection leader Ray Epps for his actions on January 6, 2021.

Ray Epps is one of only a handful of mysterious operatives who directed Trump supporters into the US Capitol that day.

The DOJ gave Ray Epps a plea deal because he cooperated with the FBI!

On January 11, 2022, then Rep. Adam Kinzinger defended likely FBI cut-out Ray Epps. Kinzinger claimed Ray Epps, the one person caught on video directing Trump supporters to break into the US Capitol, did nothing wrong.

In his testimony before the sham January 6 Committee on January 21, 2022, Ray Epps insisted “I don’t break the law” and “It’s not in my DNA.”

But is that the truth? Was Ray Epps being honest in his testimony under oath to the January 6 Committee? Did Ray Epps, a likely federal cut-out, commit any crimes on January 5th and 6th, 2021?

We have evidence he did.

Ray Epps is a free man tonight.

Patty McMurray at 100 Percent Fed Up discovered this video months ago.

In this damning video, Ray Epps is filmed hoisting the massive Trump sign with several other Trump supporters. Epps was likely leading the efforts as he led the crowd when they breached not just the first set of barriers to the US Capitol but also the second set of barriers to the US Capitol that day. (another crime)

In the video, you can see Ray Epps near the corner of the sign.

The protesters walk it over to where the police are standing outside the US Capitol.

Ray Epps is with them the entire time. After the sign is released Ray Epps pops up and is seen standing and directing the crowd.

This was captured on video. Patty McMurray discovered this clip.

In January, The Gateway Pundit posted an additional video of Ray Epps hurling the sign at police.

Please Note: No police officers were hurt during the incident.

This was posted by FreeStateWill.



Today, several men are sitting in prison for touching the sign that passed over their heads that Ray Epps was hurling at police.

As Kelly Wilde reported earlier – Anyone who touched the sign —“an enormous battering ram,” according to prosecutors— was denied bond and subject to lengthy prison sentences – except Ray Epps:

** Charles “Brad” Smith (41 months)

** Marshall Neefe (41 months)

** Thomas Hamner (30 months)

** Howard Richardson (46 months)

** Alan Byerly (34 months)

** Jose Padilla (held 25 months)

** Jonathan Copeland. uncertain sentence at this time.

** Sean McHugh – 8 years in prison.

These men are serving years in prison for touching the sign – over 16 years total combined.

The average sentence for these men is around 3 years in prison – for TOUCHING the sign that Ray Epps hurled at police.

This is absolute tyranny. Our government is openly attacking its citizens.

Although many were trying to avoid being hit by it themselves, Epps clearly shoves the sign so hard that it knocks McHugh’s mom to the ground.

Ray Epps will get no more than 6 months for helping the FBI.

Investigative reporter Lara Logan released the latest episode of her amazing series “Fed-Surrection Part 3” on January 6 riot and Ray Epps.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft is featured prominently in this latest episode.

Lara Logan continued to ask the question: Why was Ray Epps treated as a victim by the same people who condemned almost everyone around him as a threat?

Lara answers some lingering questions about the one “election-denying-Donald Trump-supporter” the media and the government didn’t seem to hate.

