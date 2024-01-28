Snoop Dogg Reverses Stance on Trump, Expresses ‘Nothing But Love and Respect’ for Former President

Celebrated rapper Snoop Dogg has recently expressed his newfound respect and admiration for former U.S. President Donald Trump, marking a significant U-turn from his previous stance.

During an exclusive interview with The Times published on Sunday, Snoop Dogg, who has had a history of contention with Trump, particularly during Trump’s first term in office, surprisingly revealed his change of heart.

“Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me,” the rapper said in a shocking revelation.

The change of heart stems, in part, from Trump’s decision to pardon Michael ‘Harry-O’ Harris, a co-founder of Death Row Records, which was Snoop’s first label, according to The Times.

“So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump,” Snoop Dogg added, referencing this act of clemency.

In 2021, Snoop Dogg praised this decision, saying, “I love what they did… That’s great work for the president and his team on the way out.”

Previously, Snoop Dogg was known for his outright criticism of Trump’s policies and actions.

In 2017, he was involved in a significant controversy following the release of his music video for “Lavender” featuring BADBADNOTGOOD.

The video, which showcased Snoop Dogg aiming a toy gun at a clown smoking a joint and resembling Trump, pulling the trigger to reveal a “BANG” flag, drew widespread attention and criticism, including a sharp rebuke from Trump’s legal team and Trump himself, who suggested that Snoop Dogg should be arrested for the act.

Moreover, Snoop Dogg’s political commentary continued later that year with the release of his track “Make America Crip Again,” a play on Trump’s famous campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.”

“Certain people feel like we should make America ‘great again,’ but that time they’re referring to always takes me back to separation and segregation, so I’d rather Make America Crip Again,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement.

“What I mean by that is, in my lifetime, that’s when young Black men in impoverished areas organized to help their communities and to take care of their own because society basically left them for dead.”

In 2019, Snoop Dogg called President Trump a “n*gger” in a short, profanity-laced video posted this weekend urging federal government workers to not vote for Trump in the next election over not getting paid during the partial shutdown over border wall funding. Snoop Dogg says the workers would be “some stupid motherf*ckers” if they vote for Trump.

This recent turnaround by Snoop Dogg, thus, marks a significant and unexpected shift in his public position regarding Trump, especially as Trump gears up for another presidential run in the 2024 U.S. election.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Donald Trump is on track to win more black votes than any other Republican presidential candidate in history.

A review of polls conducted by Bloomberg found that Trump is poised to take 14 percent to 30 percent of the black vote.

Trump only won eight percent of the black vote in 2020, according to data analyzed by the Pew Research Center. This small number was still more than any other Republican candidate before him.

Also, a poll released last December by Morning Consult shows Joe Biden losing support among Black voters while President Trump is gaining support. Over the past year Biden is down nine points, from 70 to 61 percent while Trump is up seven points, 15 to 22 percent.