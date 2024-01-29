SICK: Texas Democrat Posts Tweet Seemingly Calling for Bombing American Citizens Who Support Texas Against the Biden Regime Over the Border – Conservatives Respond

A far-left Texas state legislator over the weekend posted a tweet suggesting the U.S. military would be justified in taking out Americans for daring to own guns and standing with Texas.

X user @EndWokeness posted a tweet Friday listing the ten states with the most guns per capita. He noted they are all states backing Texas in their ongoing battle with the Biden regime over the border.

Over half of the adults in these states own firearms.

10 states with the most guns per capita: 1. Montana (66.4% of adults)

2. Wyoming (66% of adults)

3. Alaska (64.5% of adults)

4. Idaho (60.1% of adults)

5. WV (58.5% of adults)

6. AR (57.2% of adults)

7. MS (56.3% of adults)

8. AL (55.2% of adults)

9. SD (55.1% of adults)

10. ND… — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 26, 2024

After seeing this post a day later, Texas Democrat State Rep. Gene Wu suggested the proper response was for the U.S. Military to drop bombs on these Americans.

It’s all fun and games… until someone eats a drone fired Hellfire missile.

It’s all fun and games… until someone eats a drone fired Hellfire missile. https://t.co/rPF6BizB4i — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) January 27, 2024

Conservatives responded to the post viciously:

This makes you the Nazi you know? Right? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 28, 2024

Cheering on the murder of your fellow citizens is quite the take for someone that owes the roof over his head to those same citizens. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) January 28, 2024

Hey Gene…… — David Peurifoy (@fracanimal61) January 28, 2024

You live next door to these people you clown — Frog of W@r (@14froger14) January 28, 2024

Didn’t work on Iraq, Afghanistan or Vietnam — Gordon (@StopTheCoup2020) January 28, 2024

Wu’s post also sounds eerily similar to the words of Joe Biden when speaking about those who oppose his regime. As the TGP previously reported, the so-called “president” has twice threatened millions of conservatives over the past year with fighter jets.

Wu was one of several Texas Democrats to illegally flee the state for DC to deny a statutorily required quorum. The stupid reason behind the cowardly action was to stop Republicans from using the majority to pass a badly needed election integrity bill.

The Texas legislature eventually voted to have the Sergeant-of-Arms arrest them, and Wu and others finally came back.