SICK: Texas Democrat Posts Tweet Seemingly Calling for Bombing American Citizens Who Support Texas Against the Biden Regime Over the Border – Conservatives Respond

by
Credit: @GeneforTexas

A far-left Texas state legislator over the weekend posted a tweet suggesting the U.S. military would be justified in taking out Americans for daring to own guns and standing with Texas.

X user @EndWokeness posted a tweet Friday listing the ten states with the most guns per capita. He noted they are all states backing Texas in their ongoing battle with the Biden regime over the border.

Over half of the adults in these states own firearms.

After seeing this post a day later, Texas Democrat State Rep. Gene Wu suggested the proper response was for the U.S. Military to drop bombs on these Americans.

It’s all fun and games… until someone eats a drone fired Hellfire missile.

Conservatives responded to the post viciously:

Wu’s post also sounds eerily similar to the words of Joe Biden when speaking about those who oppose his regime. As the TGP previously reported, the so-called “president” has twice threatened millions of conservatives over the past year with fighter jets.

Wu was one of several Texas Democrats to illegally flee the state for DC to deny a statutorily required quorum. The stupid reason behind the cowardly action was to stop Republicans from using the majority to pass a badly needed election integrity bill.

The Texas legislature eventually voted to have the Sergeant-of-Arms arrest them, and Wu and others finally came back.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

