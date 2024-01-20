“The Blood of Patriots” – Joe Biden Warns Millions of Trump Supporters: “If You Really Want to Worry About the Government… You Need an F-16!” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday welcomed mayors attending the US Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting to the East Room at the White House.

Biden incoherently slurred his way through a speech to the mayors. He also started shouting out of nowhere.

WHY IS BIDEN YELLING SO MUCH? The man is NOT well. pic.twitter.com/k2zgdm7vyA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 19, 2024

At one point Biden threatened millions of Trump supporters, but he bungled that too.

“I love people who say, ‘THE BLOOD OF LIBERTY.’ Or, excuse me, ‘the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots!’ Well, guess what, man. I didn’t see a whole lot of patriots that are out there walking around making sure that we have these weapons and if you really want to worry about the government, you need an F-16! [fighter jet]”

Biden is not well: “I love people who say, ‘THE BLOOD OF LIBERTY.’ Or, excuse me, ‘the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots!’ Well, guess what, man. I didn’t see a whole lot of patriots that are out there walking around making sure that we have these weapons…” pic.twitter.com/Hq2pXo8khF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 19, 2024

This isn’t the first time Joe Biden has threatened millions of conservatives.

Last January Biden threatened millions of Trump supporters at the National Action Network Martin Luther King, Jr. Day breakfast.

“I love my right-wing friends talking about how the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots. If you want to take on the federal government, you need some F-15s. You don’t need an AR-15,” Biden said.

In August 2022 Joe Biden went off-script and threatened “right-wing Americans” in a speech in Pennsylvania.

“For those brave right-wing Americans… if you want to fight against the country, you need an F-15. You need something little more than a gun,” said Biden.

“I’m not joking!” he added.

Imagine the headlines if Trump said this about BLM.