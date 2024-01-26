Governor Greg Abbott to Tucker: We are ‘Prepared’ for Conflict with Biden Regime Over Border – 10 States have Sent their National Guards to Defend Texas Against Invasion (VIDEO)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott told Tucker Carlson Friday afternoon that he is fully prepared for conflict with federal authorities and that states have already sent their National Guards and other law enforcement to defend the border.

Tucker started the interview by asking Abbott what he would do if the Regime federalized the Texas National Guard. He responded they would attempt to defy the Regime and continue building barriers, including razor wire, and expand the denial of illegal entry into the state of Texas.

He went on to tell Tucker that 10 of the 25 GOP-led states pledging to defend Texas have sent their national guards to the Texas border, and more will follow soon. He did not specify which states had deployed forces.

Abbott: “There have been about ten so far that have sent National Guard or other law enforcement. They are now joined together with us, and this is a fight for the future of America.” I believe they will all be in on this effort.”

Toward the end of the interview, Tucker asked Abbott if he was prepared for a conflict with federal forces (the Biden Regime).

Abbott: “All we can do is be as prepared as possible, deploy as many people as possible, do as much as possible to put up more border barriers and deny illegal entry. “We’re working hard regardless of what the Biden administration is doing.”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, there are now 25 states standing in solidarity with Texas in protecting its international border from invasion.

The states now backing Texas are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Should a conflict or potential full-blown war erupt with the Regime over the border, Texas will need all hands on deck.