Sick: Hamas Terrorists Force Hostage Noa Argamani to Break the News that Two of Her Fellow Hostages are Dead – Yossi Sharabi and Itai Sversky

On October 7th, Hamas terrorists launched a massive surprise attack on civilians in Israel.

One of the targets attacked was a nature party in the desert with thousands of young people in attendance.

The terrorists flew paragliders into the party on and slaughtered nearly 300 of the 3,600 partygoers.

The killers also raped the young beautiful women and took dozens of hostages.

A haunting image of Noa Argamani, 26, at the moment of her capture at the party, horrified the world.

The video portrayed the brutality of the Hamas killers.

Argamani pleaded with the terrorists while being held on the back of a motorbike, ‘Don’t kill me!’

Now, the terrorists have released a new video in which Argamani is forced to say that two of her fellow captives are dead, allegedly by IDF strikes.

Earlier in the day, Hamas released a video showing three hostages, Argamani, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38, and asked, “What do you think?’ The sick goal seemed to guess who, if any, of the three remained alive.

Exactly 100 days after October 7th, Hamas released a video showing three of the Israeli hostages, Noa Argamani, 26, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38. The video was the first sign of life for all three hostages. Hamas said the fate of the three would be revealed on… pic.twitter.com/jxubQtc4jz — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) January 14, 2024

A second video emerged later in the day showing Argamani, forced under duress, to share the heartbreaking news that Sharabi and Svirsky are dead.

Further, she was coerced into blaming their deaths on Israeli strikes.

In a stomach churning video reminiscent of a “Jigsaw” movie, Hamas releases footage of Noa Argamani announcing her fellow hostages Yossi Sharabi and Itay Svirsky were killed. This follows a guessing game video Hamas released yesterday asking viewers to “guess” which of the three… pic.twitter.com/XDEWxofOZx — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) January 15, 2024

The Jerusalem Post provided a partial transcript of Argamani’s remarks:

“I was located in a building,” Argamani said in the Hamas video. “It was bombed by an IDF airstrike, an F16 fighter jet. Three rockets were fired. Two of the rockets exploded, and the other didn’t. We were in the building with Al Qassam soldiers and three hostages: Myself, Noa Argamani, Itai Svirsky, and Yossef Sharabi. “After the building we were in was hit, we were all buried under rubble. Al Qassam soldiers saved my life, and Itai’s, unfortunately, we were not able to save Yossi’s. “After many days…two nights, Itai and I were relocated to another place. While we were being transported, Itai was hit by an IDF airstrike. He did not survive.”

Argamani added, “Itai Svirsky and Yossi Sharabi….They died because of our own IDF airstrikes. Stop this madness and bring us home to our families. While we are still alive, bring us home.”

Despite the coerced video, the death of the two hostages has not been confirmed.

With their long track record of engaging in psychological warfare, it could be just another sick mind game by the terrorist organization.