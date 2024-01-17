Romney TRASHES ‘Out of Touch’ Voters Who Support Trump – Falsely Claims Jury found Trump ‘Raped a Woman’

RINO Senator Mitt Romney (UT) trashed ‘out of touch’ voters who still support Trump even though ‘a jury found Trump raped a woman.’

CNN’s Manu Raju on Wednesday said he asked Mitt Romney about the Iowa caucus entrance polls showing that a “majority of GOP caucusgoers didn’t believe that Joe Biden was elected legitimately.”

President Trump handily won the Iowa caucus tonight by over 30 points over the next tow closest Republicans.

78 percent of the Monday caucus goers believe the Democrat lawfare charges against President Trump are politically motivated.

62% of the Iowa caucusgoers see Joe Biden as illegitimate in the FOX News polling.

But this number climbs to 88 percent in the CBS polling.

Romney trashed Trump voters and then falsely claimed a jury found that Trump ‘raped a woman.’

“I think a lot of people in this country are out of touch with reality and will accept anything Donald Trump tells them. You had a jury that said that Donald Trump raped a woman. And that doesn’t seem to be moving the needle. There’s a lot of things about today’s electorate that I have a hard time understanding,” Romney said.

The irony of Romney claiming Trump supporters are out of touch.

A jury NEVER said Trump raped E. Jean Carroll. The jury found that Trump ‘sexually abused’ Carroll but did NOT rape her.

HERE IS THE READOUT OF THE 2023 VERDICT:

Trump must pay $5 million in damages.

Did Carroll prove Trump raped her? NO

Did Carroll prove Trump abused her? YES Dollar amount: $2 million

Judge Kaplan: Clerk will publish the verdict.

Clerk: As to battery, did Ms. Carroll prove that Mr. Trump raped Ms. Carroll? Answer. NO

Clerk: Abused Ms. Carroll? Yes. Dollar amount: $2 million — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) May 9, 2023

Wanton disregard? Yes. $20,000.

Defamation? Yes.

Trump’s statement false? Yes. Actual malice? Yes. Injured? Yes. Amount: $1 million. Reputation repair program: $1.7 million.

Clerk: Wonton disgard? Yes. $20,000. Defamation? Yes. Trump's statement false? Yes. Actual malice? Yes. Injured? Yes. Amount: $1 million. Reputation repair program: $1.7 million. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) May 9, 2023

Wanton? Yes. Amount: $280,000.

Clear: Wonton? Yes. Amount: $280,000.

Judge Kaplan: Juror numbers are annexed. Mr. Tacopina, do you wish to poll?

Tacopina: Yes. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) May 9, 2023

Romney last year announced he will not be seeking reelection in 2024.

Good riddance.