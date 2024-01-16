78% of Iowa Caucus Goers See Charges Against Trump as Political Attacks – Up to 88% of Iowa Caucus Goers Believe Joe Biden Is Illegitimate President

78% of Iowa Caucus goers understand that the bogus lawfare charges filed against Trump are political hits.

FOX News host Sandra Smith went over the voter analysis tonight following the Iowa Republican Caucus.

President Trump handily won the Iowa caucus tonight by over 30 points over the next tow closest Republicans.

78 percent of the Monday caucus goers believe the Democrat lawfare charges against President Trump are politically motivated.

At least 62% of Iowa Caucus goers see Joe Biden as an illegitimate president.

That’s a huge number that believes Joe is an illegitimate president!

Here is Sandra Smith with the exit polls on FOX News.

Via Midnight Rider.

