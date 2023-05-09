BREAKING: Manhattan Jury Reaches Verdict in E. Jean Carroll Rape, Defamation Case Against Trump

A Manhattan jury reached a verdict in the E. Jean Carroll rape/defamation case on Tuesday afternoon.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990’s.

A 9-member Manhattan jury was seated last month to kick off the rape, defamation trial against Trump.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

The jury reached a verdict on Tuesday…it will be released soon.

