BREAKING: Manhattan Jury Reaches Verdict in E. Jean Carroll Rape, Defamation Case Against Trump

A Manhattan jury reached a verdict in the E. Jean Carroll rape/defamation case on Tuesday afternoon.
In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990’s.
A 9-member Manhattan jury was seated last month to kick off the rape, defamation trial against Trump.
Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”
The jury reached a verdict on Tuesday…it will be released soon.
The New York Post reported:
The Manhattan jury hearing evidence in E. Jean Carroll’s federal lawsuit accusing former President Trump of raping her decades ago has reached a verdict.
The nine-person panel — three women and six men — reached the decision Tuesday after three hours of deliberations that began Tuesday May 9 following eight days of trial in Manhattan federal court.
The jurors were tasked with determining if the 45th president is liable for battery in the “Ask E. Jean” advice columnist’s case accusing him of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman fitting room, most likely in 1996.
They also needed to determine whether Trump, 76, defamed Carroll when he publicly denied her allegations, claimed he had never met her and accusing her of making up the story for political reasons and to help push her book sales.
If the jury determines Trump is liable, it can award Carroll, 79, whatever compensatory and punitive damages it sees fit.