Michelle Obama Sounds the Alarm About 2024: “I ‘am Terrified About What Could Possibly Happen” (VIDEO)

As Joe Biden’s poll numbers continue to plummet, and the world falls apart around him; a figure arguably more powerful than he has emerged from the shadows to sound the alarm.

Michelle Obama recently went on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast for an interview, which was released Monday, where she made some comments that will likely create speculation about whether she will launch a belated challenge for the most powerful office in the world.

The former First Lady revealed that she is “terrified” about the 2024 election, which will hopefully see Joe Biden removed from power. Should this occur, his almost-certain replacement will be Donald Trump, the 45th president.

She goes on to lament the American people seem to take those who hold power in the country for granted.

WATCH:

Michelle Obama says she is kept awake at night due to the upcoming election: “I am terrified about what could happen” pic.twitter.com/3kOCmJe9jB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 8, 2024

Transcript:

Obama: These are the things that keep me up because you don’t have control over them. And you wonder, “Where are we in this,” you know, where are our hearts? What’s going to happen in this next election? I am terrified about what could possibly happen. Because our leaders matter. Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit. It affects us in ways that I think people take for granted

Obama went on to mention artificial intelligence, war, education, and voter engagement as other things that keep her up at night, as the Hill notes.

These comments come amid reports that her husband Barack is alarmed about Biden’s campaign and is demanded changes. With both Obamas now weighing in, Biden should tread carefully or even make plans to exit the presidential race.

TGP readers can watch the full interview below.