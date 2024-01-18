Barack Obama Celebrates Michelle’s 60th Birthday with Vacation Pic – Conservative Social Media Users Respond

Barack Obama on Wednesday celebrated his wife Michelle’s 60th birthday by paying tribute to his ‘better half.’

“This is what 60 looks like,” Obama said on X.

“Happy birthday to my better half — who happens to be one of the funniest, smartest, most beautiful people I know. Michelle Obama, you make every day better. I can’t wait to see what this new decade brings you,” he said.

This is what 60 looks like. Happy birthday to my better half — who happens to be one of the funniest, smartest, most beautiful people I know. @MichelleObama, you make every day better. I can't wait to see what this new decade brings you. pic.twitter.com/OwZlD3z9pz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2024

Recall that Michelle Obama recently admitted she couldn’t stand her husband Barack Obama for 10 years while their daughters were young.

“People think I’m being catty for saying this. It’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband,” Michelle Obama said in previous remarks to Revolt.

“And guess when it happened? When those kids were little,” she said.

“For 10 years, while we’re trying to build our careers and worrying about school and who was doing what and what, I was like, ‘Argh, this isn’t even,” Obama said. “And guess what? Marriage isn’t 50/50, ever. Ever. There are times I’m 70, he’s 30. There are times he’s 60, 40. But guess what? Ten years.”

Social media users responded to Obama’s birthday tribute.

All the fear mongering about rising sea levels yet I see you prefer beachfront properties. It’s almost as if you don’t believe what’s coming out of your mouth. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) January 17, 2024

Is that Epstein Island or the outrageously expensive Martha's Vineyard property you bought from a career of grifting? — Mark Pukita (@mpukita) January 17, 2024

No matter how far away you shoot it, we all know what he is. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) January 17, 2024

Michael sure is a handsome woman. Happy birthday! You both definitely have a completely normal relationship. Nothing weird going on whatsoever in the Obama household. Totally normal. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) January 17, 2024

He looks great! — Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) January 17, 2024