Rep. Matt Gaetz Blasts Sen. Lindsey Graham for Supporting Joe Biden’s Bombing of Yemen

Rep. Matt Gaetz blasted Senator Lindsey Graham on Thursday for supporting Joe Biden’s bombing of Yemen.

Graham had posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that he is “very supportive of the Biden Administration’s decision to strike Houthi rebels who have been harassing international shipping and trying to attack Israeli and American interests.”

“It’s long past time to let Iran know that we will hold them accountable for the actions of their proxies – in this case, the Houthi rebels,” Graham’s post continued. “The only language radical Islamic groups understand is force. I hope the Biden Administration understands that their deterrence policy has completely failed.”

Graham continued, “They must continue using military force in the face of aggression from Iran and their proxies.”

Rep. Gaetz quickly blasted the hawkish politician for supporting more war.

“Breaking News: Lindsey Graham supports another war in the Middle East,” Gaetz wrote, quoting Graham.

Gaetz was not the only Republican condemning the military strike.

“Only Congress has the power to declare war. I have to give credit to @RepRoKhanna here for sticking to his principles, as very few are willing to make this statement while their party is in the White House,” Rep. Thomas Massie wrote.

Massie was responding to progressive Rep. Ro Khanna, who had posted, “The President needs to come to Congress before launching a strike against the Houthis in Yemen and involving us in another middle east conflict. That is Article I of the Constitution. I will stand up for that regardless of whether a Democrat or Republican is in the White House.”

Rep. Mike Lee also posted that he agreed with Khanna.

“I totally agree with @RoKhanna,” Rep. Lee wrote. “The Constitution matters, regardless of party affiliation.”

Democrat lawmakers, including Oregon Rep. Val Hoyle, Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, and Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan have also spoken out against the bombings.

The British and American militaries bombed over a dozen sites used by Houthis in Yemen on Thursday, according to a report from the Associated Press.

“The U.S. Air Force’s Mideast command said it struck over 60 targets at 16 sites in Yemen, including ‘command-and-control nodes, munitions depots, launching systems, production facilities and air defense radar systems,'” the report stated.

Joe Biden said that the strikes were meant to show that America and our allies “will not tolerate” attacks on the Red Sea.