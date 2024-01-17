Prosecutors Urge Judge Not to Dismiss Gun Charges Against Hunter Biden After FBI Found Cocaine Residue on His Gun Pouch

The gun charges against Hunter Biden have taken a new turn as federal prosecutors are urging a judge to reject his efforts to dismiss these charges.

The prosecutors have revealed that the brown leather gun pouch used by Hunter Biden tested positive for cocaine residue.

The case delves back to 2018 when an investigation into Hunter Biden led to the discovery of the questionable substance on his gun pouch. The analysis, carried out by an FBI chemist, authenticated that the residue found was indeed cocaine. This alarming find was part of a broader court filing that was intended to bolster the case against Hunter Biden.

Last year, Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges. He faced indictment in a Delaware court on three counts relating to his possession of a firearm while using drugs.

These charges include one count of making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer, and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

Two of these counts carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, while the third count has a maximum of five years.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to three firearms charges at his arraignment.

These charges were brought by Special Counsel David Weiss after the DOJ’s sweetheart plea deal, which was initially expected to be a part of Hunter Biden’s resolution for the case, fell apart in August.

The Gateway Pundit reported back in October 2020 that his then-lover and deceased brother’s widow, Hallie Biden, tossed the gun in the trash. Hunter admitted this in an online conversation with his family when they accused him of inappropriate conduct in front of a child.

Below is the text TGP previously provided:

Five years after Hallie Biden discarded his firearm in a trash can behind a Delaware grocery store, the weapon underwent further examination by FBI officials, according to the New York Post.

According to a court filing by Special Counsel David Weiss, FBI agents retrieved the sealed Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver from a state police vault. They photographed the weapon and noticed white powder on the pouch that contained the firearm.

“Eleven days later, on October 23, 2018, the defendant’s then-girlfriend discovered the defendant’s gun in his open, unlocked vehicle (that had its windows down) inside his brown leather pouch along with a box of ammunition and speed loader. She discarded these items in a trash can behind a grocery store in Wilmington, Delaware. The defendant’s gun, speed loader, 23 rounds of ammunition, and brown leather pouch were found by an elderly man who routinely collected recyclables from trash cans in the area. The police later obtained the gun case from the defendant and obtained the defendant’s gun, the ammunition contained in the ammo box, speed loader, and brown leather pouch from the older man. These items were placed in an evidence vault by state authorities and no charges were brought at that time,” according to the 52-page court document reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

When the FBI agents reviewed the weapon last year, they discovered white powder residue on the pouch that contained the firearm.

“In 2023, FBI investigators pulled sealed evidence from the state police vault to take photographs of the defendant’s firearm. After opening the evidence, FBI investigators observed a white powdery substance on the defendant’s brown leather pouch that had held the defendant’s firearm in October 2018. Based on their training and experience, investigators believed that this substance was likely cocaine and that this evidence would corroborate the messages that investigators had obtained which showed the defendant buying and using drugs in October 2018. An FBI chemist subsequently analyzed the residue and determined that it was cocaine. To be clear, investigators literally found drugs on the pouch where the defendant had kept his gun,” the court document read.

The court filing from Special Counsel David Weiss’ team came as a counter to a motion submitted by Hunter Biden’s legal team, which aimed to dismiss the gun charges against him.

In their detailed response, Weiss’ team emphasized the evidence they had gathered, which suggested that Hunter Biden was involved in illicit drug use at the time he filled out a background check to purchase a pistol.

During this process, Hunter Biden declared that he was not addicted to any illicit substances. The team led by Weiss argues that this declaration, in light of the evidence of drug use, constituted a federal offense.

According to the court filing:

Prior to October 12, 2018 (the date of the gun purchase), the defendant took photos of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia on his phone. – Also prior to his gun purchase, the defendant routinely sent messages about purchasing drugs. – On October 13, 2018, and October 14, 2018 (the day after and two days after he purchased the firearm), the defendant messaged his girlfriend about meeting a drug dealer and smoking crack. For example, on October 13, 2018, the defendant messaged her and stated, “. . . I’m now off MD Av behind blue rocks stadium waiting for a dealer named Mookie.” The next day, the defendant messaged her and stated, “I was sleeping on a car smoking crack on 4th street and Rodney.” – On October 23, 2018 (the day his then-girlfriend discarded his firearm), the defendant messaged his girlfriend and asked, “Did you take that from me [girlfriend]?” Later that evening, after his interactions with law enforcement, he messaged her about the “[t]he fucking FBI” and asked her, “so what’s my fault here [girlfriend] that you speak of. Owning a gun that’s in a locked car hidden on another property? You say I invade your privacy. What more can I do than come back to you to try again. And you do this???? Who in their right mind would trust you would help me get sober.” In response, the girlfriend stated “I’m sorry, I just want you safe. That was not safe. And it was open unlocked and windows down and the kids search your car. You have lost your mind hunter. I’m sorry I handled it poorly today but you are in huge denial about yourself and about that reality that I just want you safe. You run away like a child and blame me for your shit . . .” – After the firearm was taken from him and recovered by police, the defendant continued to send messages to various people about his use of drugs, including telling his girlfriend that he is an “addict” on November 8, 2018, and on November 21, 2018, telling Person 1, “. . . I’m a fucking better man than any man you know whether I’m smoking crack or not.” He also continued to send messages about purchasing drugs. He sent a message to his girlfriend on November 29, 2018, stating, in relevant part, “I DONT BLAME MY ADDICTION ON YOU . . .” and another message to Person 2 on December 18, 2018, acknowledging that he is “an addict.” On December 28, 2018, he messaged Person 2 stating, “I’ll fuxking [sic] get sober when I want to get fucking sober.” – During November and December 2018, the defendant took multiple photographs of videos apparent cocaine, crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. These episodes of persistent drug usage, documented by the defendant, in the immediate time frame before, during, and after his possession of the gun were evidence that he lied during the background check and unlawfully possessed the gun in October 2018.

Prosecutors have stated that the strength of the evidence against Hunter Biden is overwhelming. Alongside his incriminating statements about his drug use in his 2021 memoir.

“After the defendant publicly announced his awareness of a federal investigation of him in late 2020, see ECF 63 at 5, the following year (2021) he chose to author, sell and promote his memoir, Beautiful Things, and to release an audiobook in a lucrative book deal. Relevant to the charges in this matter, the defendant made expansive admissions about his extensive and persistent drug use, including throughout the year 2018 when he purchased the gun,” the court filing read.

The prosecutors have presented their case emphatically, stating that the evidence against Hunter Biden is conclusive and abundant. They argue that the nature of the charges are based on Hunter Biden’s actions and are not influenced by any political motivations.

The severity of the situation is underscored by the fact that the judicial authorities have been presented with significant, unambiguous evidence — specifically, the cocaine residue on personal items.

In legal terms, such a finding can have a series of ramifications. Generally, the presence of cocaine residue could lead to charges of drug possession or use, even without finding the actual drug.

In addition to the three federal gun-related felony charges, Hunter Biden is also facing legal challenges in Los Angeles. These include three felony charges and six misdemeanors.

The charges are related to tax evasion, where Hunter Biden did not pay $1.4 million in taxes during the period from 2016 to 2019.

Last week, Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to tax fraud charges during his arraignment in a federal court in Los Angeles.

US District Judge Mark Scarsi, a Trump appointee, tentatively set the trial for Hunter’s tax-related charges for June 20. If convicted, Hunter Biden faces up to 17 years in prison.