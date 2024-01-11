Taxes Are for the Little People: Hunter Biden in Court Today for Failure to File and Pay Taxes in 2016, 2017, 2018 and Fraudulent Tax Return in 2018

First son Hunter Biden will be in court today in Los Angeles after not paying his taxes in 2016, 2017, 2018 and for filing a fraudulent return in 2018.

This comes after he openly flaunted the law on Wednesday and paraded into the US Capitol and sit at a House hearing for several minutes after skipping out on his deposition last month.

via FOX News

Being the son of the Marxist leader has its perks.

This is what Joe and Jill call “democracy.”

The deep state hounded President Trump for years to get a glimpse of his taxes. In the end, an immoral far left hack who worked for a donor to Joe Biden leaked Trump’s taxes to the far left press. And the Biden regime awarded the company he worked for with a fat new contract.

Yesterday, Hunter Biden mocked the justice system in America and Republican lawmakers by sitting in a hearing knowing nothing would happen to him.

Via Midnight Rider.

