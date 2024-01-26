President Trump Calls on ‘All Willing States’ to Deploy Their National Guards to Texas to Defend U.S-Mexico Border as Red State Alliance Grows to 25

As the Gateway Pundit reported earlier, several Republican governors are uniting in support of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s challenge against the Biden regime to defend the southern border. Now, President Trump is voicing his support and calling on them to raise the bar further.

Trump, a short time ago, called on ‘all willing states’ to send their national guards to Texas to defend the U.S.-Mexico border. He also vowed to work with Governor Abbott to stop the invasion on Day One of his Presidency.

We encourage all willing States to deploy their guards to Texas to prevent the entry of Illegals, and to remove them back across the Border,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. All Americans should support the commonsense measures by Texas authorities to protect the Safety, Security, and Sovereignty of Texas, and of the American people.” When I am President, on Day One, instead of fighting Texas, I will work hand in hand with Governor Abbott and other Border States to Stop the Invasion, Seal the Border, and Rapidly Begin the Largest Domestic Deportation Operation in History.

Even before Trump’s announcement, the number of states supporting Texas putting up razor wire and deploying other measures to seal the border grew from 14 to 25.

Holy shlit. 25 Republican governors just signed a joint letter in support of the TX Resistance. pic.twitter.com/kgJSpjnqN8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 25, 2024

The states now backing Texas are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Governor Abbott deployed approximately 30 miles of razor wire near Eagle Pass, Texas, as a barrier against illegal immigration.

However, this move was challenged in court, leading to a lengthy legal battle. Despite defeats in lower courts, the state’s efforts were momentarily boosted by a decision from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which was reversed by the Supreme Court’s 5-4 vote as Cristina Laila reported.

With Trump now sharing his powerful voice, seeing how many follow his advice will be intriguing.