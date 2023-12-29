Ex-Professor Claims Harvard President Claudine Gay Made Career Out of “Disrupting” Black Male Scholars

The myriad of scandals plaguing Harvard President Claudine Gay continues to grow.

Gay’s disastrous testimony in front of the House Education Committee, where she failed to condemn students on campus calling for the genocide of Jews, led to calls for her resignation.

The Gateway Pundit reported on allegations that Gay may have also committed academic misconduct by plagiarizing her PhD thesis, potentially breaching Harvard’s academic code of ethics.

Gay then allegedly refused to share her research with two professors who questioned a data method she used in a 2001 Stanford paper they say “often resulted in ‘logical inconsistencies.’”

Now, Winkfield Twyman Jr., a former law school professor and Harvard graduate, claims Gay has made a career out of “disrupting” black male scholars.

On Wednesday, Twyman wrote an op-ed for Newsweek saying that the recent attacks on her credibility are “well deserved” and not, as some have argued, “racial in nature.”

In his piece, “Claudine Gay Made a Career of Attacking Black Scholars. Don’t Defend Her for Being Black,” suggests that those defending Gay by claiming that the attacks against her are racial in nature are wrong.

“They are not. They are all well deserved.”

In particular, Twyman asserts, Gay has repeatedly targeted and disrupted the careers of prominent Black male professors.

Twyman writes:

Did you know that Claudine Gay during her Harvard career has repeatedly targeted and disrupted the careers of prominent Black male professors? As Dean of the College, Gay terminated Ronald S. Sullivan, Jr. as Faculty Dean of the Winthrop House. Professor Sullivan, Jr., a graduate of Morehouse College and Harvard Law School, was the first Black faculty dean of a house in the history of Harvard College. What was Professor Sullivan’s offense? Sullivan deigned to represent the disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein—an act of moral conscience, since all are entitled to legal representation in our legal system. Yet legal conscience mattered not to Claudine Gay, who terminated a race pioneer for doing his civic duty. You may excuse this heartless termination as a one-off. You would be wrong. Economics Professor Roland G. Fryer, Jr. was next in the sights of Dean Gay. Fryer was a top Black professor at Harvard. After having overcome all sorts of hardship and childhood deprivation, Professor Fryer joined the faculty at Harvard to become the second-youngest professor ever to be awarded tenure at Harvard, and went on to blaze a trail of distinction, including winning the MacArthur Fellowship and the John Bates Clark Medal.

Twyman concludes by saying no one in good faith should defend Gay just because she is the first Black president of Harvard.

“Even if you don’t agree with me that our racial struggle is in our past, someone who has targeted Black male professors has waived any benefit of the ‘first Black’ defense.”