NEW: 37 DAMNING EPSTEIN DOCUMENTS RELEASED. GUESS WHO’S IMPLICATED? | Elijah Schafer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in under 10 minutes.

STORY 1:  BREAKING: HERE ARE THE 37 EPSTEIN DOCUMENTS RELEASED TONIGHT IN THEIR ENTIRETY!

STORY 2: Florida Surgeon General Confirms Dark Secret About the mRNA COVID-19 “Vaccines”

STORY 3: High School Shooter in Perry, Iowa Who Killed a Sixth-Grader and Shot Five Others Identified – Social Media Desperately Tries to Erase Evidence of His Identity

STORY 4: Investigator and Attorney Mike Cernovich: Jeffrey Epstein Was an Asset of the FBI

STORY 5: New ‘Star Wars’ Movie Predicted to Be Disney’s ‘Biggest Flop Yet’ After Clips Expose Director’s Agenda

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

 

Photo of author
Elijah Shaffer

You can email Elijah Shaffer here, and read more of Elijah Shaffer's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.