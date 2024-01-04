Florida Surgeon General Confirms Dark Secret About the mRNA COVID-19 “Vaccines”

This wasn’t disclosed to the public when the COVID-19 shots rolled out.

“These vaccines are not appropriate for use in human beings,” Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo declared in a statement calling for a complete halt of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo issues this warning based on overwhelming evidence that the COVID-19 shots that Pfizer and Moderna assured us were “safe” are contaminated with plasmid DNA.

This wasn’t disclosed to the public when the COVID-19 shots rolled out. In fact, the Pfizer COVID-19 “vaccine” injected into billions of arms was not the same one used in Pfizer’s clinical trials. There was a “bait-and-switch.” The human population received COVID-19 injections produced by “Process 2,” while Pfizer’s initial clinical trials tested vaccines manufactured by “Process 1.” The so-called vaccines rolled out to the human public, unlike the ones in the clinical trials, were contaminated with excess amounts of DNA plasmids.

Safety Concerns

The negative implications of such DNA contamination are astounding, as outlined by Dr. Ladapo:

“DNA integration poses a unique and elevated risk to human health and to the integrity of the human genome, including the risk that DNA integrated into sperm or egg gametes could be passed onto offspring of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine recipients. If the risks of DNA integration have not been assessed for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, these vaccines are not appropriate for use in human beings.”

Additionally, Dr. Ladapo warned:

DNA integration could transform a healthy cell into a cancerous cell.

DNA integration may result in chromosomal instability.

Biodistribution of DNA vaccines and such integration could affect unintended parts of the body, including blood, heart, brain, liver, kidney, bone marrow, ovaries/testes, lung, draining lymph nodes, spleen, the site of administration and subcutis at the injection site.

I Took the Shot. Now What?

Luckily, there are a number of potentially helpful therapies to “detox” from the so-called vaccines. One of the best interventions is to incorporate daily supplementation of nattokinase, an enzyme derived from the fermentation of soy. It has been traditionally used in Japan for its cardiovascular benefits. However, preclinical trials show it degrades the harmful spike protein the COVID-19 shots instruct the cells to produce.

Dr. Peter McCullough, one of the world’s most renowned cardiologists and Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company, published the first-ever spike detoxication protocol to appear in a US medical journal. Dr. McCullough recommends taking 2000 fibrin units (100 milligrams) of nattokinase orally twice a day without food.

For best-in-class nattokinase, Dr. McCullough recommends Spike Support Formula, which also contains dandelion root, selenium, and a host of other promising ingredients that can help protect you and your family from the prolonged effects of Spike proteins.

“The Wellness Company has brought the best news to those who suffer from long COVID or regret COVID-19 vaccination,” Dr. McCullough said in a previous statement. “Our Spike Support product is the bedrock of the recently-published ‘Base Spike Detoxification Protocol,’ the first and only regimen to help people recover from post-acute sequelae after COVID-19 and vaccination.”

