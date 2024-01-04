High School Shooter in Perry, Iowa Who Killed a Sixth-Grader and Shot Five Others Identified – Social Media Desperately Tries to Erase Evidence of His Identity

As the Gateway Pundit reported, multiple people were shot by a crazed gunman in a small Iowa town Thursday. Now, the suspect responsible for this evil act has been identified and social media is panicking.

Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said during an earlier press conference at least three people were injured during the attack at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa. These include two students and an administrator.

This number has since increased to six total victims, including four students. A sixth grader was killed in the attack.

Six shooting victims, including one dead, at the Perry, Iowa school, law enforcement officials says. A 6th grader was killed. One victim in critical condition. Four in stable condition. Shooter ID’ed as Dylan Butler, who was armed with pump action shotgun and a handgun. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 4, 2024

NBC confirmed the shooter is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He went out exactly as he lived: a total coward.

WHO 13 has identified17-year-old Dylan Butler, who was a senior at Perry High School, as the gunman who shot up the school. More facts that are inconvenient to the corporate media narrative are now starting to emerge.

Iowa Starting Line has identified the shooter as Butler as well. The outlet also spoke to several students who said they were friends of his.

According to the outlet, Butler sent farewell messages to his friends about 20 minutes before the first reports of the attack, which the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said began at 7:37 a.m.

One friend said Butler had been bullied since elementary school.

“He was hurting. He got tired, he got tired of the bullying, he got tired of the harassment. Was it a smart idea to shoot up the school? No! God, no!” the friend said.

Police have now confirmed Butler was the gunman.

Iowa police confirm that 17-year-old Dylan Butler was the shooter at Perry High School. pic.twitter.com/D3El4s8mIv — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 4, 2024

Butler had a Tiktok profile called @tooktoomuch before the Chinese-owned company scrubbed it. But journalist Collin Rugg captured a screen recording of the account before it disappeared.

The recording features chilling music and features some genuinely bizarre footage.

WATCH:

BREAKING: TikTok has scrubbed an account that allegedly belonged to the Perry High School shooting suspect, Dylan Butler. Luckily, I captured a screen recording of the account before it was taken down. The account was named 'tooktoomuch' and featured a pride flag in the bio.… pic.twitter.com/Pu7etNkRAq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 4, 2024

Here is another video of the Butler captured by White House Correspondent Simon Ateba. Butler boasts about his unisex backpack and asks about the Devil before weird scenes showing him at a playground acting out a shooting exchange and swinging a stick in some yard are shown.

BREAKING: Dylan Butler Unmasked as Perpetrator in Perry High School Mass Shooting Horrorpic.twitter.com/9reEOHWH5R — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 4, 2024

Butler appears to be a devoted leftist LGBTQ activist, as seen in his Reddit account, Dylanpickle1996, and on TikTok. The gay and trans pride flags are featured.

Note he also has the hashtag #genderfluid in one of his posts. It has not been confirmed whether he identifies this way or is merely an “ally.”

This was the awful scene following the shooting this morning. The Daily Mail revealed that at least five ambulances, multiple police units, air ambulance helicopters, and firefighters swarmed the scene.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Shooting with multiple victims reported at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa pic.twitter.com/XuvFzpId50 — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) January 4, 2024

This is a developing news story and will be updated