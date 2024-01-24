Nancy Pelosi Attacks Trump’s ‘Cognitive Disorders’ Then Confuses Him with Joe Biden! (VIDEO)

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi trashed President Trump Tuesday night as he secured another primary win in New Hampshire.

The AP called the New Hampshire race for Trump with 31,236 votes @ 54.3% to Nikki Haley’s 25,727 votes @ 44.7%

Biden-supporting Democrat New Hampshire voters admitted to voting for Nikki Haley in the Republican primary Tuesday evening to sabotage Trump.

The New Hampshire Republican primary was open to Independents and Democrats but Trump won anyway.

Nancy Pelosi was completely unhinged during an appearance on MSNBC with Chris Hayes.

She was shaking as she repeatedly accused Trump of lying.

83-year-old (almost 84) Pelosi also attacked Trump for his so-called ‘cognitive disorders’ and then confused him with Joe Biden.

“Let me just say that I’m not gonna spend too much time on Donald Trump’s cognitive disorders, but what I am going to say…he did try to say that Nikki Haley did not allow the national guard to come but it was Nancy Pelosi! It was nobody! It was Joe! It was Donald Trump!” Pelosi said slurring her words.

WATCH: