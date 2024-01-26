Multiple Car Break-Ins in Democrat-Run DC Swamp; Crime Spree Spans Two Block Stretch

Thanks to the lawless Democrats, DC continues to be a crime-ridden cesspool.

A Northwest DC suburb woke up to Friday morning to about 29 cars that were broken into overnight from Cathedral Ave to Calvert Street. The crime spree spanned about two blocks.

The vehicles had their windows smashed in with numerous items missing. It appeared the unidentified thieves were quickly going through the cars attempting to take what they saw.

ABC 7 WJLA reported:

WASHINGTON (7News) — Numerous vehicles within a two block stretch of Northwest, D.C. were broken into overnight, 7News has learned. Victims told 7News that the break-ins happened on a stretch of 29th Street from Cathedral Avenue to Calvert Street. They said the estimated number was 20-30 vehicles, and police said several of the vehicles had items missing. “Looks like there were just people quickly running through them really fast trying to grab what they can,” one victim told 7News.

“DC Police are investigating after someone broke into 29 cars along a two-block stretch in Northwest.” ABC WJLA reported.

“You can see all those windows just broken out there, glass all over the rows. Police say several cars had items missing.” ABC WJLA reported.

Watch:

WJLA-TV: Residents were left "heartbroken and shocked" after "someone broke into 29 cars along a two-block stretch" in Democrat-run Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/bxE2fymx56 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 26, 2024

There have been no arrests at this time. It is still an ongoing investigation with the DC Police.

DC has seen a major surge in crimes, especially carjackings. TGP reported in December of last year that an off-duty police officer thwarted carjackers that targeted him and his family.

Carjackings in the nation’s capital are up 111% in the first ten months of 2023.