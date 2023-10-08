Carjackings in Washington, DC Have Spiked 111 Percent in the First Ten Months of 2023

Just last week, Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked in Washington, DC. It turns out that was not out of the ordinary.

Carjackings in Washington, DC are up 111% in the first ten months of 2023.

Amazingly, the police force in DC is baffled by this.

Breitbart News reports:

Police appear to not know why carjackings in Washington, DC, dramatically increased 111 percent in the first ten months of 2023 compared to the same time period in 2022, even though authorities refused to prosecute 67 percent of those arrested last year.

A total of 760 carjackings occurred in the first ten months of 2023 in the nation’s capital, police statistics show. During the same time period in 2022, 360 carjackings occurred.

The number of carjacking in 2023 is higher than in 2018, 2019, and 2020 combined.

Carjackings occur nearly everywhere in the District. The hot spots are near the H Street Corridor and across the Anacostia River bordering Maryland, police data shows.

Those arrested for jacking cars are primarily below 18 years of age. Sixty-five percent of those arrested are juveniles, according to police data.

Most people know what the problem is here.

Crime will continue to get worse until people are once again punished for breaking the law.

