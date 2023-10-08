Carjackings in Washington, DC Have Spiked 111 Percent in the First Ten Months of 2023

Just last week, Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked in Washington, DC. It turns out that was not out of the ordinary.

Carjackings in Washington, DC are up 111% in the first ten months of 2023.

Amazingly, the police force in DC is baffled by this.

Breitbart News reports:

Police Perplexed: D.C. Carjackings Spike 111% After Lack of Prosecutions Police appear to not know why carjackings in Washington, DC, dramatically increased 111 percent in the first ten months of 2023 compared to the same time period in 2022, even though authorities refused to prosecute 67 percent of those arrested last year. A total of 760 carjackings occurred in the first ten months of 2023 in the nation’s capital, police statistics show. During the same time period in 2022, 360 carjackings occurred. The number of carjacking in 2023 is higher than in 2018, 2019, and 2020 combined. Carjackings occur nearly everywhere in the District. The hot spots are near the H Street Corridor and across the Anacostia River bordering Maryland, police data shows. Those arrested for jacking cars are primarily below 18 years of age. Sixty-five percent of those arrested are juveniles, according to police data.

Most people know what the problem is here.

Glad to hear Congressman Henry Cuellar is safe. I hope he learns from this carjacking experience and uses it to push his party to reject Soros prosectors, reject the no bail lunacy, reject defund police stupidity and embrace law and order. America needs a SERIOUS crime crackdown! — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 3, 2023

A House Democrat was reportedly carjacked tonight Reminder: 173 House Democrats voted to REDUCE penalties for carjacking pic.twitter.com/qPNOsL9mQ6 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 3, 2023

Welcome to WASHINGTON DC THIEVES STRIP shelves BARE

at CVS in the Nations Capital Democrats Capital City where

Congressman gets held up at GUNPOINT ROBBED & CARJACKED. Where Crime is way out of hand. Carjacking is up over 100% & Robbery 50% https://t.co/L6o1vPRjkm — Joe Delfino (@JoeDelfino9) October 4, 2023

Crime will continue to get worse until people are once again punished for breaking the law.