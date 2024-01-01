Armed Off-Duty Cop Thwarts Carjackers in DC – Sends Them Running Scared

Violent carjackings and crime have skyrocketed in Washington DC, thanks to Democrat policies

Carjackings in the nation’s capital are up 111% in the first ten months of 2023.

An off-duty police officer from Maryland was carjacked in DC while helping family members into their vehicle on Thursday in the Oxon Hill area across the street from a large shopping mall.

As the carjackers were trying to force the family out of the vehicle, the officer fired his weapon at the suspects and sent them fleeing.

Fox News reported:

An armed, off-duty Maryland police officer sent two suspected carjackers fleeing when he fired his weapon as they forced his family out of a vehicle near a large shopping mall outside of Washington, D.C., police say. “Continue to remain diligent. Be aware of your surroundings,” Prince George Assistant Chief Vernon Hale III said during a press conference last week. “As you can see, if this can happen to an off-duty officer, it can certainly happen to a family. So, we want to make sure that everybody remains diligent, take care of one another, and keep your eyes open.” Hale said an unidentified off-duty police officer with the department was assisting two of his family members as they got into their personal vehicle at about 5 p.m. Thursday in Oxon Hill when they were approached by at least two suspects, Fox 5 DC reported. The family was in a parking lot that serves office buildings, including dental and medical offices, and is located across the street from the Tanger Outlets National Harbor shopping center.

One of the suspects was arrested and identified as Anthony Stewart, 19, a resident of DC. The second suspect has not been identified at this time.



Photo of alleged second carjacking suspect.

The family was left unharmed, and police say that it appears the carjackers were not hit with any shots.

Stewart was charged with carjacking, theft, robbery, and potentially other charges.

Watch:

No one is safe in Washington DC these days including political leaders.

“Crime in the city has even affected political leaders and their families, including in October when Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked by three armed attackers near the U.S. Capitol.” Fox News reported.