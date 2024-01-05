“Most People Understand That Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” – Tucker Carlson Interview: Mark Epstein Reveals Inside Info About His Brother’s ‘Suicide’ (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson on Thursday released his interview with Jeffrey Epstein’s only surviving relative – his brother, Mark Epstein.

Noted pedophile of the rich and powerful Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in Manhattan in August 2019 one week after he supposedly attempted suicide.

Many people don’t believe Epstein killed himself in after a number of strange coincidences and inconsistencies were revealed following his death.

Tucker Carlson interviewed Jeffrey Epstein’s brother Mark Epstein.

Mark Epstein refused to appear on camera as Tucker asked him a series of questions related to his brother’s death.

Mark Epstein said inside sources told him cell blocks were unlocked the night his brother Jeffrey Epstein died in his prison cell. He also believes someone was planted to kill Jeffrey Epstein because several prisoners were transferred out the night after Epstein was found dead.

Ep. 59 Most people understand that Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself. But the attorney general of the United States helped cover up his murder? That’s a different thing entirely. Epstein’s brother Mark explains. pic.twitter.com/aP6EjURJmL — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 4, 2024

Epstein was found hanging in his cell from his bunk bed with a prison bedsheet wrapped around his head in August 2019.

Epstein, who is 6 feet tall, reportedly secured the bedsheet to the top bunk bed and wrapped the sheet around his neck.

Many close to Epstein fear he was murdered and CBS News, citing an unnamed source, also reported on Tuesday that “shrieking and shouting” was heard coming from Epstein’s cell on the morning of his death. The source also said they heard corrections officers saying “breathe, Epstein, breathe,” while trying to revive him.

Epstein had several broken bones in his neck which is common in homicide by strangulation.

Among the broken bones in Epstein’s neck was the hyoid bone which can be broken during a hanging if the individual is older, however it is more common in a homicide by strangulation, according to forensics experts.

Top forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht said only 1% of hanging deaths resulted in broken hyoid bones.

Epstein was found dead a day after documents were unsealed implicating several elites and Democrats including Al Gore and former Governor Bill Richardson.

Bill Clinton was good friends with Epstein and traveled on his private jet dubbed ‘Lolita Express’ over two dozen times and according to pilot logs, underage teenagers were on the flights with Clinton.

The New York City medical examiner ultimately ruled Epstein’s death a suicide.

In 2019, the medical examiner’s office said in a statement that an autopsy and other evidence confirmed the 66-year-old financier hanged himself in his cell at a federal jail.

In January 2020, prosecutors told a judge that the ‘missing‘ surveillance footage outside of Epstein’s prison cell on the night of his suicide attempt in July had been found.

Prosecutors then told the judge the surveillance video has been destroyed due to a “record-keeping error.”

Even worse, the backup system for video surveillance wasn’t working due to ‘technical errors.’

“The requested video no longer exists on the backup system and has not since at least August 2019 as a result of technical errors,” the prosecutors wrote.

Last year the Justice Department Inspector General determined in its report that Epstein’s death was a ‘suicide.’

The DOJ IG blamed Epstein’s suicide on the jail guard’s negligence and misconduct.

“The Medical Examiner who performed the autopsy detailed for the OIG [Office of Inspector General] why Epstein’s injuries were more consistent with, and indicative of, a suicide by hanging rather than a homicide by strangulation,” the report said. “The Medical Examiner also told the OIG that the ligature furrow was too broad to have been caused by the electrical cord of the medical device in Epstein’s cell and that blood toxicology tests revealed no medications or illegal substances were in Epstein’s system. The Medical Examiner also noted the absence of debris under Epstein’s fingernails, marks on his hands, contusions to his knuckles, or bruises on his body that would have indicated Epstein had been a struggle, which would be expected if Epstein’s death had been a homicide by strangulation.”