New Details on Jeffrey Epstein’s Mysterious ‘Suicide’ Released by DOJ Watchdog



Jeffrey Epstein

New details about Jeffrey Esptein’s ‘suicide’ was released in a DOJ watchdog’s report on Tuesday.

The Justice Department Inspector General determined in its report that Epsiten’s death was a ‘suicide.’

The DOJ IG blamed Epstein’s suicide on the jail guard’s negligence and misconduct.

“The Medical Examiner who performed the autopsy detailed for the OIG [Office of Inspector General] why Epstein’s injuries were more consistent with, and indicative of, a suicide by hanging rather than a homicide by strangulation,” the report said. “The Medical Examiner also told the OIG that the ligature furrow was too broad to have been caused by the electrical cord of the medical device in Epstein’s cell and that blood toxicology tests revealed no medications or illegal substances were in Epstein’s system. The Medical Examiner also noted the absence of debris under Epstein’s fingernails, marks on his hands, contusions to his knuckles, or bruises on his body that would have indicated Epstein had been a struggle, which would be expected if Epstein’s death had been a homicide by strangulation.”

ABC News reported:

A new Justice Department Inspector General report details the failures that occurred beginning one month before Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide while in custody of the Bureau of Prisons. The report also makes clear that foul play was not possible. When officers discovered Epstein unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 10, 2019, Officer Michael Thomas, who was charged criminally in the case, said, “Breathe, Epstein, Breathe,” according to the new report issued Tuesday. When Thomas saw Epstein dangling from the bed, he said, “We’re going to be in a lot of trouble,” according to the report. On Aug. 10, the Inspector General said Epstein was in his cell at 8 p.m. Officials said he made an unrecorded call on a landline that was not monitored by prison communications. Epstein told the officers he was calling his mother, according to the report, but she had died before that date. The report said staffers should have been monitoring this call made by Epstein. After 10:40 p.m., Epstein was not checked on nor was he monitored until officers discovered him hanging from his cell, according to the report. Epstein first attempted suicide in custody on July 23, 2019, and the Inspector General report said Bureau of Prisons employees should have been put on alert then. On July 30, the Inspector General said an email was sent to 70 staffers of the prison physiological unit instructing that Epstein was to be housed with a cellmate. But the Inspector General said that warning went unheeded by Bureau of Prisons staff so that when his cellmate was moved on Aug. 8, another inmate was not placed there.

Noted pedophile of the rich and powerful Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in Manhattan in August 2019, one week after he supposedly attempted suicide in July.

The 66-year-old financier and convicted pedophile was found dead in his prison cell and the medical examiner ruled his death a suicide by hanging.

Epstein, who was 6 feet tall, reportedly secured the bedsheet on the bunk bed and wrapped the sheet around his neck.

Epstein had a broken hyoid bone in his neck which is consistent with strangulation in homicides, not suicides.

Autopsy photos (screenshot below) sure look like a wire was used to strangle Epstein.

In January 2020, prosecutors told a judge that the ‘missing‘ surveillance footage outside of Epstein’s prison cell on the night of his suicide attempt in July had been found.

Prosecutors then told the judge the surveillance video has been destroyed due to a “record-keeping error.”

Even worse, the backup system for video surveillance wasn’t working due to ‘technical errors.’

“The requested video no longer exists on the backup system and has not since at least August 2019 as a result of technical errors,” the prosecutors wrote.

Many people don’t believe Epstein killed himself after several strange coincidences and inconsistencies were revealed following his death.